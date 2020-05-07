Sustainability and scaling up during COVID-19 Tom Szaky, founder & CEO of TerraCycle has solved a sustainability problem – how to make reusability manageable for the ...

Tom Szaky, founder & CEO of TerraCycle has solved a sustainability problem – how to make reusability manageable for the masses. With the Fall 2020 launch of Loop in Canada, household products that stymied eco packaging efforts will now come in reusable options.

With more and more companies joining the Loop movement, it is poised to be a big path-to-purchase disruptor, but the pandemic has paused some sustainability efforts. Learn what impact COVID-19 has had on Loop, how it is growing in its existing markets, and how quickly escalating climate concerns means shopper marketers need to change to keep up with the sustainable consumer.