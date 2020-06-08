Get ready for Marketing Awards Week This years awards will be given out during a multi-day, digital celebration of Canadian craft and creativity next week.

Though the celebrations might not be in person, Canada’s marketing and advertising industry will still recognize their best work during the Marketing Awards this June.

The program will still honour the top creative campaigns, design projects and technical craft in Canada, but this year, winners will be announced throughout an entire week.

This year’s awards expanded to become a week-long, digital celebration, taking place from June 15 to 19, with each day dedicated to a different category:

Monday, June 15: Design

Tuesday, June 16: Multicultural

Wednesday, June 17: Craft

Thursday, June 18: Advertising I

Friday, June 19: Advertising II

Every morning at 11 a.m., shortlists for that day’s category will be announced in the StrategyDaily newsletter, on the strategy Instagram account and the Marketing Awards website, with the winners announced online later the same day at 3 p.m.

The Marketing Awards recognizes work representing the gold standard of creativity in Canada. To get an idea of the standards this year’s entrants were held to, take a look at last year’s winners. You can also read up on the juries that virtually selected this year’s winners earlier this spring.