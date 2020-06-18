FCB leads Canadian agencies at The One Show FCB Toronto and FCB/Six won a combined 17 Gold Pencil wins, contributing to a total of 62 wins for Canada.

A dozen Canadian agencies were awarded Pencils at this year’s One Show, more than half of which received Gold.

FCB Toronto led the way with 11 Gold Pencil wins for “Project Understood,” a campaign that involved working with Google to make AI voice assistants more inclusive and accessible to people with Down syndrome. Digital sister agency FCB/Six won six Gold Pencils of its own for the “Go Back To Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad.

BBDO Toronto, along with production division Flare BBDO, won eight Gold Pencils for the “Parkscapes” project for Regent Park School of Music, which used music royalties as a fundraising drive. Sid Lee, Rethink and Juniper Park\TBWA were also among the Canadian agencies with Gold-winning work at this year’s show, as was software developer Ben Feist.

In total, Canadian agencies won 62 Pencils (30 Gold) at this year’s One Show, the full list of which can be found below.

Globally, the most Gold wins went to NGO Stockholm, David Miami and Publicis Bucharest, which all collaborated on the “Mouldy Whopper” campaign for Burger King to take 18 Golds. The Best of Show, Best of Disciplines and Agency of the Year winners will be revealed during a live-stream today at noon.

FCB Toronto: 11 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Digital Craft (UX/UI Utility)

Digital Craft (Use of Smart Devices & Voice Assistants)

Experiential & Immersive (Craft – Use of Sound)

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Digital – Use of Technology)

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Innovation in Health & Wellness)

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Direct Marketing)

Interactive & Online (Craft – Use of Technology)

Interactive & Online (Innovation in Interactive)

IP & Products (Integrated Digital & Physical Product)

Mobile (Utility)

Mobile (Craft – Use of Technology)

Silver

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Digital Craft (UX/UI – User Experience)

Experiential & Immersive (Innovation in Experiential)

Interactive & Online (Website – Utility)

Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Integrated (Co-promotions)

BBDO Toronto: 8 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Branded Entertainment (Audio)

Branded Entertainment (Innovation in Branded Entertainment)

Creative Effectiveness (Non-profit/Charity)

Creative Effectiveness (Single Country or Region)

Digital Craft (Visual & Audio Craft – Music)

Radio & Audio (Custom Content)

Radio & Audio (Innovation in Radio & Audio)

Radio & Audio (Craft – Use of Music)

Silver

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Radio & Audio (Experiential Radio & Audio)

Bronze

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Social Media (Influencer Marketing – Single Channel)

FCB/Six: 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Creative Use of Data (Storytelling)

Interactive & Online (Online Advertising – Display Ads)

Mobile (Websites)

Social Media (Social Post – Campaign)

Social Media (Social Post – Real-time Response)

Social Media (Innovation in Social Media)

Silver

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Creative Use of Data (Social Media)

Integrated (Integrated Branding Campaign)

Interactive & Online (Websites)

Public Relations (Community Building)

Bronze

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Direct Marketing (Digital & Online – Banners & Pop-ups)

Integrated (Innovation in Integrated Branding)

Sid Lee: 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

TA2 Sound + Music, “Get an Original Track”

Radio & Audio (Craft – Writing – Campaign)

Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal, “The Impactful Reminder”

Design (Out of Home – Brand Installations)

Silver

TA2 Sound + Music, “Get an Original Track”

Radio & Audio (Broadcast - Campaign)

Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Gold

Kraft Heinz, “Pour Perfectly”

Design (Packaging – Specialty)

Silver

East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

Design (Promotional – Collateral Items)

IKEA, “IKEA Bedtime”

Direct Marketing (Targeted Online Video)

Bronze

East West Market, “Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

Direct Marketing (Out of Home – P.O.P. & In-Store)

IKEA, “IKEA Bedtime”

Creative Effectiveness (Consumer/Brand)

IKEA, “Stuff Monster”

Moving Image Craft (Visual Effects – Single)

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Save Our Libraries, “Save Our Libraries”

Radio & Audio (Craft – Writing – Campaign)

Bronze

Save Our Libraries, “Save Our Libraries”

Radio & Audio (Broadcast – Campaign)

Ben Feist: 1 Gold

Gold

“Apollo in Real Time”

Interactive & Online (Websites)

Taxi: 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Smells Like Inequality”

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Digital – Social Media)

United Way, “The #Unignorable Tower”

Digital Craft (Creative Use of Data)

Mobile (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Bronze

United Way, “The #Unignorable Tower”

Experiential & Immersive (Craft – Data Visualization)

No Fixed Address: 2 Silver

Silver

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”

Design (Spatial Design – Experiential & Immersive)

SickKids, “SickKids Airbnb”

Experiential & Immersive (Brand Installations)

Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

Silver

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”

Moving Image Craft (Innovation in Moving Image Craft)

Bronze

Casey House, “Losing Friends”

Moving Image Craft (Writing – Single)

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”

Film (Innovation in Film)

Casey House, “The Toxic Office”

Film (Under $100K Budget)

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

HomeEquity Bank, “#PauseToRemember”

Social Media (Livestream)

Bronze

HomeEquity Bank, “#PauseToRemember”

Social Media (Influencer Marketing – Single Channel)

DentsuBos: 1 Silver

Silver

Brita, “The Walkumentary”

Interactive & Online (Online-only Video – Pre-roll Single)