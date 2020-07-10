Up to the Minute: Grassriots hires new ECD Plus, Cohn & Wolfe wins Intel AOR assignment and Faulhaber launches a booze-free cocktail brand.

Grassriots finds its new creative leadership

Kelly Small has been hired as ECD at Grassriots, a Toronto-based digital agency focused on working with non-profits and unions. Small – who has worked as a CD at agencies including Isobar, 6Degrees and Mirum – will lead the agency’s creative output and join its leadership team. Paul Bonsell, who previously built and led Grassriots’ creative department as creative director, left the agency last year to co-found Principles, an agency focused on work that contributes to a social good.

Cohn & Wolfe picks up AOR mandate with tech giant

Cohn & Wolfe has won the PR and communications AOR for Intel. The assignment covers strategic communications, analyst and stakeholder relations, earned editorial and influencer engagement, with the goal of driving the technology company’s share of voice in the Canadian market. Ana Peña, communications director at Intel Americas, says Canada is a key market for the company, and Cohn & Wolfe will working with its agencies in other North American markets to ensure a successful and integrated communications approach.

Faulhaber helps launch non-alcholic cocktail

Toronto-based Faulhaber Communications has picked up an assignment with Vancouver-based Sheringham Distillery to help launch Lumette, its new non-alcoholic spirit. Best known for its award-winning clear spirits, Sheringham is hoping to bring a love of cocktail culture to consumers looking for an alcohol-free option. Faulhaber will support Lumette with media relations, influencer relations and social media strategy across Canada and in California, where the brand is set to be sold at launch, using production arm FSTOP Studios to create social distance-friendly content.