Benjamin Moore wants you to give yours walls some love With a recent rise in DIY renovations, the paint brand pivots its new platform from contractors to homeowners.

The walls in our homes have been through a lot over the last six months, being used as a part of an office space, a colouring surface for kids and a place to rest one’s feet. And Benjamin Moore is saying that it might be time to show them some appreciation for what they’ve done by applying fresh coats of the brand’s paint, tapping into renewed demand for DIY home renovations.

The new “Thank You, Walls” spot is a part of the paint brand’s broader “See The Love” campaign, which launched earlier this year. The new ad shows walls marked up by markers, dirt from shoes and the family dog’s claws – exemplifying the boredom, tiredness and restlessness that have become common throughout the pandemic. The spot makes it clear that “after everything our walls have been through the past few months, they deserve some thanks,” with Benjamin Moore’s more than 3,500 vibrant paint colours giving it the gratitude it requires.

“When we think about our vision statement, it’s to inspire and transform our homes, our communities, our lives, one brushstroke at a time,” says Yvonne Humphreys, senior manager of brand strategy at Benjamin Moore. “Paint is transformative, and in times that are very difficult for people, we can really help to transform lives and make them better. Living spaces is where they’re spending all their time, and that’s where we’re trying to optimize the quality of life for them.”

When this year’s “See The Love” platform launched at the beginning of March, it aimed to depict the emotional impact paint can have on a person’s life by livening up their home. But the campaign’s focus at the time was more on contractors, in response to more people looking to experts to handle their painting jobs.

But staying home during the pandemic has led to a resurgence in DIY home renovations and – after a dip in spending in the earlier days of COVID-19 – Benjamin Moore has shifted the focus more to the homeowner.

“People are always in a state of wanting to be inspired and transform the space in which they live, but they often don’t have the time or the ability to concentrate [on it],” Moore says. “[Painting] is a really simple, relatively inexpensive way to completely transform your space and it provides that same kind of emotional excitement.”

Humphreys says Benjamin Moore wants to create greater brand awareness with homeowners and influence their choice in selecting “the best” when transforming their space, something that is applicable to both contractors and DIYers. But the emotional side was more about how the love of quality products and craftsmanship can turn a house into a home, a point of pride among the community of contractors. With this campaign, Humphreys says the brand is coming at the emotional side by showing that it understands what homeowners have been going through while spending time at home, and the multitude of emotions that come with it.

Benjamin Moore worked with New York-based FIG on the North American campaign, with Horizon on the media buy.