Securing resources in a time of budget scarcity

Marketers and agencies need to make tangible, fact-based arguments to win campaign resources at a time of unpredictable corporate cash reserves.

John Bradley and Carrie Bradley show how different mindsets – in particular, financial literacy and business strategy – along with a holistic view of communications effectiveness are now essential for marketing to retain its voice in C-Suite decision-making.