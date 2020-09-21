Securing resources in a time of budget scarcity

By Natalya Chernova
12 mins ago

Marketers and agencies need to make tangible, fact-based arguments to win campaign resources at a time of unpredictable corporate cash reserves.

John Bradley and Carrie Bradley show how different mindsets – in particular, financial literacy and business strategy – along with a holistic view of communications effectiveness are now essential for marketing to retain its voice in C-Suite decision-making.

John Bradley

Managing Partner, The Bradley Group


Carrie Bradley

Managing Partner, The Bradley Group

