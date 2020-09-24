Finalists announced for 2020 Canadian Young Lions The nominees in the Marketer and Media category have been revealed, with winners to be announced in October.

The Globe and Mail, the Canadian representative for Cannes Lions, has announced the semi-finalists in Marketer and Media categories for the 2020 Canadian Young Lions competition.

Though the state of Cannes Lions has gone through varying levels of uncertainty and change in response to the pandemic, the contest’s main idea stayed the same. Two-person teams of industry talent under the age of 30 had 24 hours (48 hours in the Film category) to use their skills and expertise to come up with their best idea for a pro-bono client.

This year, the strategic brief was for Gender Creative Kids Canada, a non-profit group dedicated to helping affirm trans, non-binary and gender-fluid children and youth within their families, schools, and communities. Marketers were tasked with coming up with a new product or service to support Gender Creative Kids’ mission, while Media teams were tasked with engaging the target audience by raising awareness of discriminatory behaviours and advocating for change.

The semi-finalist teams will compete in virtual live judging sessions on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners. Entrants in the Print, Film and Digital competitions have already been judged, and winners from all five categories will be announced during a live ceremony on Oct. 15.

Young Marketers

“Doritos All Shapes”

Omar Elmezaini, marketing manager, Pepsi, PepsiCo Beverages Canada

Pedro Haguiara Porto Alegre, field marketing manager, PepsiCo Foods Canada

“Centrum for All – Nourish the Real You”

James You, senior brand manager, Buckley’s and Robitussin, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Tasnia Jabber, brand manager, Advil, GSK Consumer Healthcare

“#Unmask Your True Self”

Keir Sullivan, senior assistant brand manager, Johnson & Johnson

Sam Gu, assistant brand manager, Johnson & Johnson

“Fairlife’s Nourishing Conversations”

Galen Howe, manager, grocery channel strategy, Coca-Cola

Kristina Komhyr, customer marketing manager, Coca-Cola

“Google Classroom Pronoun Check”

Brendon Holder, product marketing manager, Google

Natalie Wallace, head of premium flower, Canopy Growth

Young Lions Media

“A Genderless World”

Dustin Wilson, strategist, OMD Canada

Naveed Ahmed, senior social and search strategist, OMD Canada

“Check Yourself”

Brooke Robinson, senior content strategist, Initiative Media

Victoria Marshall, strategist, Initiative Media

“Beyond Labels”

Anne-Sophie Collins, media planner, Cossette

Simon Richer-Bond, media trader, Desjardins

“trans-ZE-tion: The Journey to a Gender-Neutral Future”

Soumita Banerjee, associate director, search and social, OMD Canada

Hanny Ali, director of marketing science, OMD Canada

“Colour Me Different”

Anaïs Cotton-Caveen, platform manager, display and video, Omnicom Media Group Montréal

Alex B Larichelière, platform specialist, Omnicom Media Group Montréal