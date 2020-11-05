Who judged Agency of the Year in 2020?
All of the jurors across the six competitions in one place.
Drum roll, please.
Strategy is finally revealing the jurors that sat on the panels across the six Agency of the Year competitions for 2020. As always, we’ve held off on announcing the jury panels until the shortlists are announced, maintaining anonymity to ensure fairness during judging.
All of the 67 advertising executives and brand marketers reviewed and scored the mountain of cases that were submitted by shops in the Small, Agency, Design, Digital, Media and PR competitions online and in isolation.
Judging took place immediately after submissions were closed, with the jurors spending a month poring through the work and assigning scores based on criteria such as creativity, strategy and impact. For more information on the judging process, visit the AOY site here.
This week, we are rolling out the finalists across the different categories, with the winners revealed starting on Monday next week.
Design jury:
Anthony Chelvanathan, SVP, CD, Leo Burnett
Mark Cohen, CD, production & digital, TD Bank Group
Mikaela Duberry, designer, creative consultant
Tania Fugulin, CD, BonLook
Monique Gamache, design director, Matter Studio
Steph Hoff, CD, strategist & brand marketer, Tonal (formerly Ecobee)
Mike Kelar, ECD, Jacknife
Matt Litzinger, founder, president, CCO, The Local Collective
Paul Meehan, CCO, Goodridge & Williams Distillery
Briana Mirabelli, senior CD, Indigo
Doug Muir, CD, SDI Marketing
Warren Paisley, EVP packaging & experiential marketing, 6Degrees
Albert Strano, Co-Founder and CD, Strano + Pettigrew Design Associates
Dave Watson, ECD, design, Mosaic
PR jury:
Jackie Asante, SVP, FleishmanHillard Highroad
Sabrina Bhangoo, AVP, global comms, Manulife
Yanik Deschenes, managing director PR, Sid Lee
Cam Gordon, head of communications, Twitter Canada
Sarah Krafman, director, marketing and strategic communications, Endy
Sarah Van Lange, ED of communications, Cineplex
Joyce Law, director of communications, P&G Canada
Adriana Lurz, SVP, Strategic Objectives
Tamar Nersesian, communications manager, Labatt
Daniel Tisch, president & CEO, Argyle Public Relationships
Media jury:
Veronica Castillo, VP marketing, Freshii
Doron Dinovitzer, VP of digital, Horizon Media
Emily Douglas, managing director, Orion Worldwide
Julian Franklin, president, Franklin Management Group
Helen Galanis, president, Initiative
Joy Ghosh, North America brand director, Molson Coors
Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products
Lisa Kittelsen, director of brand marketing, Red Bull
Sheri Metcalfe, SVP, co-managing director, Jungle Media
Carl Pichette, VP marketing, Sobeys
Frédéric Rondeau, founder, head of strategy, Espace M
Thomas Shadoff, director of media, Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod / Narrative
Hilary Zaharko, VP of marketing, H&R Block
Digital jury:
Anne De Aragon, VP and country manager, GoDaddy
Nicolas Baldovini, ECD, digital experience, Lg2
Jamie Garratt, CEO, founder Idea Rebel
Moxie Garrett, head of digital experience, Doug & Partners
Catherine Laporte, VP, marketing & e-commerce, Lowe’s
Deepak Mehmi, Critical Mass
Lynne Piette, director of marketing, Volkswagen
Lisa Pozhke, marketing manager, McCain Foods
Roehl Sanchez, CCO, partner BIMM
Damon Sloane, digital consultant, Groupe Dynamite
Small AOY jury:
Matt Bielby, CD, partner, Here Be Monsters
Carle Coppens, CCO, Havas Canada
Lina Jhaveri, associate director of marketing, Kellogg’s
Emmanuelle Legault, VP marketing, Tourisme Montreal
Carlos Moreno, CCO, Broken Heart Love Affair
Jeremy Oxley, VP marketing, strategy & insights, Danone
Paul Riss, founder, creative director, Round
Rob Wallace, VP marketing, Home Hardware
AOY jury:
Pete Breton, partner & ECD, Anomaly
Mangala D’Sa, VP marketing, category & digital experience, Second Cup
Adrian Fuoco, VP marketing, Pizza Pizza
Anne-Marie Laberge, EVP global brand and communications, BRP
Jaylone Lee, CMO, Decathlon
Allison Litzinger, VP marketing, brand, customer & loyalty, HBC
Caroline Losson, CMO, CCM
André Louis, head of strategy, The&Partnership
Allen Oke, ECD, Huge
Patrice Pollack, CD, FUSE Create
Carol Shmygol, SVP of brand, ATB Financial
Mia Thomset, CD, 123W