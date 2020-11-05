Who judged Agency of the Year in 2020? All of the jurors across the six competitions in one place.

Drum roll, please.

Strategy is finally revealing the jurors that sat on the panels across the six Agency of the Year competitions for 2020. As always, we’ve held off on announcing the jury panels until the shortlists are announced, maintaining anonymity to ensure fairness during judging.

All of the 67 advertising executives and brand marketers reviewed and scored the mountain of cases that were submitted by shops in the Small, Agency, Design, Digital, Media and PR competitions online and in isolation.

Judging took place immediately after submissions were closed, with the jurors spending a month poring through the work and assigning scores based on criteria such as creativity, strategy and impact. For more information on the judging process, visit the AOY site here.

This week, we are rolling out the finalists across the different categories, with the winners revealed starting on Monday next week.

Design jury:

Anthony Chelvanathan, SVP, CD, Leo Burnett

Mark Cohen, CD, production & digital, TD Bank Group

Mikaela Duberry, designer, creative consultant

Tania Fugulin, CD, BonLook

Monique Gamache, design director, Matter Studio

Steph Hoff, CD, strategist & brand marketer, Tonal (formerly Ecobee)

Mike Kelar, ECD, Jacknife

Matt Litzinger, founder, president, CCO, The Local Collective

Paul Meehan, CCO, Goodridge & Williams Distillery

Briana Mirabelli, senior CD, Indigo

Doug Muir, CD, SDI Marketing

Warren Paisley, EVP packaging & experiential marketing, 6Degrees

Albert Strano, Co-Founder and CD, Strano + Pettigrew Design Associates

Dave Watson, ECD, design, Mosaic

PR jury:

Jackie Asante, SVP, FleishmanHillard Highroad

Sabrina Bhangoo, AVP, global comms, Manulife

Yanik Deschenes, managing director PR, Sid Lee

Cam Gordon, head of communications, Twitter Canada

Sarah Krafman, director, marketing and strategic communications, Endy

Sarah Van Lange, ED of communications, Cineplex

Joyce Law, director of communications, P&G Canada

Adriana Lurz, SVP, Strategic Objectives

Tamar Nersesian, communications manager, Labatt

Daniel Tisch, president & CEO, Argyle Public Relationships

Media jury:

Veronica Castillo, VP marketing, Freshii

Doron Dinovitzer, VP of digital, Horizon Media

Emily Douglas, managing director, Orion Worldwide

Julian Franklin, president, Franklin Management Group

Helen Galanis, president, Initiative

Joy Ghosh, North America brand director, Molson Coors

Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products

Lisa Kittelsen, director of brand marketing, Red Bull

Sheri Metcalfe, SVP, co-managing director, Jungle Media

Carl Pichette, VP marketing, Sobeys

Frédéric Rondeau, founder, head of strategy, Espace M

Thomas Shadoff, director of media, Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod / Narrative

Hilary Zaharko, VP of marketing, H&R Block

Digital jury:

Anne De Aragon, VP and country manager, GoDaddy

Nicolas Baldovini, ECD, digital experience, Lg2

Jamie Garratt, CEO, founder Idea Rebel

Moxie Garrett, head of digital experience, Doug & Partners

Catherine Laporte, VP, marketing & e-commerce, Lowe’s

Deepak Mehmi, Critical Mass

Lynne Piette, director of marketing, Volkswagen

Lisa Pozhke, marketing manager, McCain Foods

Roehl Sanchez, CCO, partner BIMM

Damon Sloane, digital consultant, Groupe Dynamite

Small AOY jury:

Matt Bielby, CD, partner, Here Be Monsters

Carle Coppens, CCO, Havas Canada

Lina Jhaveri, associate director of marketing, Kellogg’s

Emmanuelle Legault, VP marketing, Tourisme Montreal

Carlos Moreno, CCO, Broken Heart Love Affair

Jeremy Oxley, VP marketing, strategy & insights, Danone

Paul Riss, founder, creative director, Round

Rob Wallace, VP marketing, Home Hardware

AOY jury:

Pete Breton, partner & ECD, Anomaly

Mangala D’Sa, VP marketing, category & digital experience, Second Cup

Adrian Fuoco, VP marketing, Pizza Pizza

Anne-Marie Laberge, EVP global brand and communications, BRP

Jaylone Lee, CMO, Decathlon

Allison Litzinger, VP marketing, brand, customer & loyalty, HBC

Caroline Losson, CMO, CCM

André Louis, head of strategy, The&Partnership

Allen Oke, ECD, Huge

Patrice Pollack, CD, FUSE Create

Carol Shmygol, SVP of brand, ATB Financial

Mia Thomset, CD, 123W