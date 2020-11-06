Here are the AOY and Small AOY finalists Strategy reveals the creative agencies vying for a top spot in the remaining two categories of the 2020 program.

Here it is: the final nominees for the 2020 Agency of the Year awards program.

Throughout the week, strategy has unveiled the shortlisted agencies vying for a shot at a trophy in Design, PR, Media and Digital. Today, the publication identifies those in the running in the Agency of the Year and Small Agency of the Year competitions.

As with all AOY competitions, work entered into AOY and Small AOY was judged online and in isolation by a panel of agency executives and brand marketers with expertise in the category field over the summer.

The Small AOY competition – which celebrates the strategy and creativity of work from independent shops with less than 50 staff that identify as a general creative ad agency – includes the following finalists:

Small Agency of the Year

123w

Arrivals + Departures

Elemental

Juliet

Target

The Local Collective

The Mark

Wunder

Zerotrillion

And, last but not least, the finalists for AOY – awarding agencies with a portfolio of work whose creativity and strategy shined brightest in the eyes of the judges – are as follows:

Agency of the Year

BBDO

FCB

Mosaic

No Fixed Address

Rethink

Taxi

The Humanise Collective

Union

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Starting on Monday Nov. 9, strategy will unveil the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across all categories on a rolling basis throughout the week. For more information, visit the AOY website.