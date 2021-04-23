ICYMI: AToMiCon 2021 on demand viewing
Winning with soul
Featuring: Rishad Tobaccowala, futurist, advisor and author
Hindsight is 2020: never waste a crisis
Featuring: Andrea Hunt, EVP, CMO Arterra Wines Canada; Christine Jakovcic, vp, marketing Kellog Canada; Jeremy Oxley, VP, marketing, strategy & insights Danone Canada and Trinh Tham CMO, SVP marketing & e-commerce Harry Rosen.
Moderating: Josh Kolm, digital editor, strategy
PARTNER CONTENT:It takes two: elevating branded content through partnership
Featuring: Karli Kirkpatrick, Movember Canada; Luke Boone, Rogers Sports & Media.
Moderating: Deidra Dionne, Sr director talent strategy & business relations, Rogers Sports & Media.
Navigating the minefield of cancel culture with purpose
Featuring: Scott Goodson, CEO and founder StrawberryFrog
Multicultural marketing’s coming of age
Featuring: Bobby Sahni, partner & co-founder, Ethnicity Matters; Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products
Experiential marketing in a virtual-everything world
Featuring: Heba Amin, advertising & communications manager, Cadillac Canada; Jenn Harper, founder & CEO, Cheekbone Beauty; Amanda Horn, national portfolio manager, wines and craft spirits, Breakthru Beverage Canada. Moderating: Justin Dallaire, associate editor, strategy.
In this AToMiCon seminar, the Grand Prix and top medalists were given the spotlight in a roundtable featuring a sample of the 2021 jurors and its two co-chairs discussing the work and the insights they gleaned.
In the room: Jordan Doucette of No Fixed Address and Eva Salem of Canadian Tire, who led the 30-minute conversation with Rethink’s Dhavall Bhatt, 123W’s Mo Bofill, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s Alyssa Huggins, Breathing Green Solutions’ Savoir Joseph and Leo Burnett’s Brent Nelsen.
What’s next in content marketing?
Featuring: Robert Rose, founder and CSO, The Content Advisor
The future of marketing: Omnichannel and hybrid experiences
Featuring: Jennifer Polk, VP, chief of research, marketing & communications practice, Gartner
Listen to the future of customer engagement
Featuring: Rahaf Harfoush, executive director, Red Thread Institute of Digital Culture; Mitch Joel, founder, Six Pixels Group
Behind the scenes of PepsiCo’s CRM platform
Featuring: Ian Adler, CMO, PepsiCo Foods Canada