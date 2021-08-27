Denim Society puts itself out there The Montreal brand's new pop-up in the Carrefour Laval shopping mall meshes its online and in-store offerings.

Denim is about to celebrate its sesquicentennial birthday as a fabric, way back when Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis first obtained a pant patent.

Just in time for the anniversary, Montreal’s Denim Society has created a new 375-square foot pop up at Cadillac Fairview’s regional shopping mall Carrefour Laval to bridge between its website and in-store experience. The hybrid solution, Denim Society says, allows consumers to browse through items on display or shop online directly via one of four integrated touch screens.

The pop-up, which is expected to run through October, also acts as a space for customers to pick up online orders or make product returns in custom digital lockers that are integrated into the activation.

“Our goal is to introduce the new online marketplace to Carrefour Laval customers by allowing them both to view a sample of the collection, as well as the opportunity to browse the website live,” says Cynthia Kreidi, director of marketing and e-commerce at parent company, Jeaniologie. “The pick-up and drop off features are an added bonus highlighting the easy-to-use e-commerce shopping platform.”

Recent Euromonitor data from the summer revealed that the super-premium jean category will see its strongest retail volume and current value growth rates, while recent reports show that women’s jeans are gradually inching back up after declines from retail closures. And according to the latest Stats Canada figures for three-month period ending in May, clothing and accessories saw a big 122.2% surge, leading a store merchandise retail rebound.

Denim Society, which came into being in 2002, carries brands such as BAUHAUS, Foxy Jeans, DNM.WORKS and s-l-a-c-k-e-r. Montreal-based manufacturer Artitalia Group designed and manufactured the pop-up for Denim Society, while Matinee Studio handled the public relations for the launch.