Meet the first batch of 2021 Agency of the Year jurors
Strategy reveals the Media, Digital, PR and Design jurors, with the winners to be announced on November 10.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
The wait is finally over – strategy is revealing the members of the Agency of the Year jury panels, namely Media, Digital, PR and Design, now that judging is complete.
AOY was developed to showcase the best of the best when it comes to advertising firms in Canada. Shops submitted their boundary-breaking work in June and July this year, with judging having taken place in August.
With the industry and submissions ever-growing, this year’s program saw a total of 69 professionals in their respective fields judging this year’s work. The jury scored each submission based on different criteria, such as strategy, creativity and impact.
The show presents awards in six different categories: Agency of the Year, Small Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year and Design Agency of the Year. The jury panels below are for the latter four categories – the Agency and Small AOY jurors will be released tomorrow.
The shortlists for the awards will be announced a week prior to the live virtual show, which takes place on November 10.
Media Jury:
Nish Shah, CSO, Initiative
Simeng Zhu, head of connections, Labatt
Alison Leung, head of marketing, Shopify
Devon Mcdonald, formerly CEO at Mindshare
Sabrina LaRosa, director of media, Loblaws
Alain Léveillé, marketing director, content solutions, Fuel Digital
Wes Wolch, SVP, marketing, Holt Renfrew
Adam Jardine, CMO, Kijiji
Frederick Lecoq, CMO, Sporting Life
Caroline Losson, CMO, CCM
Lauren Richards, principle, Pollin8
Robin LeGassicke, managing director, digital, Cairnsoneil
Digital Jury:
Dave Hale, founder, partner, Craft & Crew
Stefan Harvalias, CMO, Kits
Alister Adams, chief digital officer, Razorfish
Andrea Hunt, CMO, Arterra Wines
Matt Houghton, director of digital & integrated marketing, Interac
Denise Rossetto, CCO, BHLA
Jordan Markowski, VP, digital, Diamond Marketing Group
Matyas Gabor, VP digital consumer experience, BRP
Cynthia Steele, VP performance strategy and content, Reprise Digital
Cameron Wykes, VP, head of content, MediaMonks
Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, director of global marketing, Medisca
PR Jury:
Darian Kovacs, founder, partner, Jelly Marketing & PR
Sonia Prashar, president and founder, spPR
Rick Byun, founder, RB Communicates
Jessica Vieira Teixeira, manager, brand PR, Molson Coors
Dan Strasser, ECD, Venture Communications/Play
Lauren Dineen-Duarte, VP, head of corporate affairs & communications, American Express
Barry Alexander, VP, brand marketing, Knix
Felisia Canedo, global PR manager, Aldo
Andrew Wagar, president, CEO, Swerve
Shani Gwin, founder, Gwin Communications
Lori Davison, CMO, ROM
Aaron Wade, director of brand and customer communications, Giant Tiger
Design Jury:
Caio Oyafuso, creative director, Ecobee
Kammy Ahuja, design director, The&Partnership
Genevieve Beharry, design director, 48North
Barry Quinn, founder, chief creative, Quake Creative & Design
Nathalie Cusson, CD, design, Le Parc
Jan Avendano, design director, Art & Mechanical
Shawn Lambino, design director, Anomaly
Luc Perrault, designer, freelance
Anne-Marie Brouillette, ACD, design, Republik
Pia Nummi, director, creative services, Canada Goose
Eliot Cohen Pirenne, senior design director, Lululemon