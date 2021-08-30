Meet the first batch of 2021 Agency of the Year jurors Strategy reveals the Media, Digital, PR and Design jurors, with the winners to be announced on November 10.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

The wait is finally over – strategy is revealing the members of the Agency of the Year jury panels, namely Media, Digital, PR and Design, now that judging is complete.

AOY was developed to showcase the best of the best when it comes to advertising firms in Canada. Shops submitted their boundary-breaking work in June and July this year, with judging having taken place in August.

With the industry and submissions ever-growing, this year’s program saw a total of 69 professionals in their respective fields judging this year’s work. The jury scored each submission based on different criteria, such as strategy, creativity and impact.

The show presents awards in six different categories: Agency of the Year, Small Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year and Design Agency of the Year. The jury panels below are for the latter four categories – the Agency and Small AOY jurors will be released tomorrow.

The shortlists for the awards will be announced a week prior to the live virtual show, which takes place on November 10.

For more information, please visit the AOY awards website here.

Media Jury:

Nish Shah, CSO, Initiative

Simeng Zhu, head of connections, Labatt

Alison Leung, head of marketing, Shopify

Devon Mcdonald, formerly CEO at Mindshare

Sabrina LaRosa, director of media, Loblaws

Alain Léveillé, marketing director, content solutions, Fuel Digital

Wes Wolch, SVP, marketing, Holt Renfrew

Adam Jardine, CMO, Kijiji

Frederick Lecoq, CMO, Sporting Life

Caroline Losson, CMO, CCM

Lauren Richards, principle, Pollin8

Robin LeGassicke, managing director, digital, Cairnsoneil

Digital Jury:

Dave Hale, founder, partner, Craft & Crew

Stefan Harvalias, CMO, Kits

Alister Adams, chief digital officer, Razorfish

Andrea Hunt, CMO, Arterra Wines

Matt Houghton, director of digital & integrated marketing, Interac

Denise Rossetto, CCO, BHLA

Jordan Markowski, VP, digital, Diamond Marketing Group

Matyas Gabor, VP digital consumer experience, BRP

Cynthia Steele, VP performance strategy and content, Reprise Digital

Cameron Wykes, VP, head of content, MediaMonks

Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, director of global marketing, Medisca

PR Jury:

Darian Kovacs, founder, partner, Jelly Marketing & PR

Sonia Prashar, president and founder, spPR

Rick Byun, founder, RB Communicates

Jessica Vieira Teixeira, manager, brand PR, Molson Coors

Dan Strasser, ECD, Venture Communications/Play

Lauren Dineen-Duarte, VP, head of corporate affairs & communications, American Express

Barry Alexander, VP, brand marketing, Knix

Felisia Canedo, global PR manager, Aldo

Andrew Wagar, president, CEO, Swerve

Shani Gwin, founder, Gwin Communications

Lori Davison, CMO, ROM

Aaron Wade, director of brand and customer communications, Giant Tiger

Design Jury:

Caio Oyafuso, creative director, Ecobee

Kammy Ahuja, design director, The&Partnership

Genevieve Beharry, design director, 48North

Barry Quinn, founder, chief creative, Quake Creative & Design

Nathalie Cusson, CD, design, Le Parc

Jan Avendano, design director, Art & Mechanical

Shawn Lambino, design director, Anomaly

Luc Perrault, designer, freelance

Anne-Marie Brouillette, ACD, design, Republik

Pia Nummi, director, creative services, Canada Goose

Eliot Cohen Pirenne, senior design director, Lululemon