Agency of the Year 2021 shortlists: Media and Digital The rollout of this year's finalists begins, starting with those that have been thoughtful about their use of platforms, data and technology.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

Over the next three days, strategy will be revealing the shortlists for this year’s Agency of the Year awards, and we are kicking things off with the finalists for the Media and Digital categories.

Media Agency of the Year, whether it be through one-off plans or cross-platform programs, recognizes the agencies with a body of work that shows thoughtful and decisive approaches to insights, targeting and integration of media channels.

Those shortlisted in Digital Agency of Year have not only submitted work that’s predominantly digitally led, but has utilized digital platforms strategically, creatively and ingeniously throughout their campaigns.

For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website. The winners will be announced during a virtual gala on Nov. 10.

These finalists, like all the others to be announced, are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers:

Digital Agency of the Year

Bleublancrouge

FCB

Lg2

No Fixed Address

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Media Agency of the Year

Cossette Media

Dentsu

Initiative

Jungle Media

Media Experts

OMD

PHD

Touche

UM

Wavemaker