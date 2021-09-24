Juniper Park\TBWA wins Effie Canada Grand Prix
The agency was also named Agency of the Year, while Rethink, Mindshare and Unilever were also big winners.
Juniper Park\TBWA was the big winner at the Effie Awards, taking the Grand Prix for the Canadian Women’s Foundation “Signal For Help” campaign.
Presented by the ICA, the Effies aim to recognize the work that had a measurable impact on a client’s goals and business.
The Grand Prix win – along with three Golds and a Silver for the campaign, plus Silver and Bronze wins for work for PepsiCo and Major League Socks – also earned Juniper Park\TBWA Agency of the Year honours at the gala, which was livestreamed Thursday afternoon. The Bronze, Silver and Gold winners were announced in the weeks leading up to the virtual event.
Rethink, meanwhile, won three Gold, two Silver and six Bronze for work with clients Kraft Heinz, Science World, IKEA, Greenpeace, A&W and Molson Coors.
Because of those wins, Rethink’s Toronto office was awarded Independent Agency of the Year, while its Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal offices combined to win Network of the Year. Mindshare won Media Agency of the Year, having handled buying and planning for the Dove “Courage is Beautiful” (which won three Gold and a Silver for creative agency Ogilvy) and Hellmann’s “Virtual Food Waste” (one Bronze) campaigns. Its client Unilever also won Client of the Year.
Juniper Park\TBWA: Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Grand Prix
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Gold
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
Non-profit
Social Media
Silver
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Positive Change – Social – Non-profit
Tropicana (PepsiCo Canada), “That Tropicana Feeling”
Beverages: Non-alcoholic
Bronze
Major League Socks, “Healthcare Heroes”
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
Rethink: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 6 Bronze
Gold
Kraft Dinner (Kraft Heinz Canada), “You Do You”
Food
Science World, “The World Needs More Nerds”
Influencer Marketing
Local Market Success
Silver
Greenpeace Canada, “After Asbestos”
Positive Change – Environmental – Non-profit
IKEA Canada, “Won’t Wake The Baby”
Home Furnishings & Appliances
Bronze
A&W, “Change Is Good”
Sustained Success: Services
Kraft Dinner (Kraft Heinz Canada), “You Do You”
Youth Marketing
Kraft Hazelnut Spread (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Taking On The Godfather”
David vs. Goliath
Food
Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Make It Canadian”
Beverages: Alcohol
Carpe Diem: Products & Services
Ogilvy: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Dove (Unilever), “Courage Is Beautiful”
Carpe Diem: Products & Services
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
Personal Care
Silver
Dove (Unilever), “Courage Is Beautiful”
Corporate Reputation
Bronze
Hellmann’s (Unilever), “Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste”
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
Cossette: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
SickKids, “This Is Why”
Healthcare: DTC
SickKids, “VS.”
Sustained Success: Services
Silver
Egg Farmers of Canada, “It’s Not Weird”
Food
Bronze
SickKids, “VS.: One Millions Strong”
Non-profit
John St.: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Gold
No Name (Loblaw), “No Name”
Food
Bronze
No Name (Loblaw), “No Name”
Brand Experience/Commerce/Shopper
Tangerine, “Saving Now For Sunny Days Ahead”
Finance & Insurance
Zerotrillion: 1 Gold
Gold
Flowr, “BC Pink Kush Art & Science”
Small Budgets: Products
FCB Canada: 2 Silver
Silver
BMO, “Financial Fairness”
Finance & Insurance
Positive Change – Social – Brands
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
Casey House, “Smash Stigma”
Sustained Success: Services
Bronze
Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”
Disease Awareness & Education
Small Budgets: Services
Camp Jefferon: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
CAMH, “Not Suicide. Not Today.”
Healthcare: DTC
Bronze
CAMH, “Not Suicide. Not Today.”
Current Events
Disease Awareness & Education
Leo Burnett: 1 Silver
Silver
Premier Paint (Canadian Tire), “Paint Without The Pain”
Challenger Brand Solution
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Silver
Silver
Subaru Canada, “Subaru Brand”
David vs. Goliath
BBDO Canada: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”
Influencer Marketing
Marketing Disruptors
Broken Heart Love Affair: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
Household Supplies
McCann Canada: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Coffee-Mate Bliss (Nestle Canada), “Plant Based Rage”
Food
Wendy’s Canada, “Grown With Love”
Restaurants
The Local Collective: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Roncesvalles BIA, “Not For Lease”
David vs. Goliath
Small Budgets: Services
Forsman & Bodenfors: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Seneca College, “Challenge Accepted”
Education & Training
Lg2: 1 Bronze
Bronze
LCBO, “Pair It Forward”
Social Media
No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Questrade, “Ask Tough Questions and Switch”
Sustained Success: Services
Tam-Tam\TBWA: 1 Bronze
Bronze
City of Laval, “Put Some Respect In Your Bin”
Government, Institutional & Public Service
The&Partnership: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Telus, “Gamers Can’t Agree On Anything”
Internet & Telecom
ZGM Modern Marketing Partners: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Government of Alberta, “Covid Loves”
Disease Awareness & Education