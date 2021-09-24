Juniper Park\TBWA wins Effie Canada Grand Prix The agency was also named Agency of the Year, while Rethink, Mindshare and Unilever were also big winners.

Juniper Park\TBWA was the big winner at the Effie Awards, taking the Grand Prix for the Canadian Women’s Foundation “Signal For Help” campaign.

Presented by the ICA, the Effies aim to recognize the work that had a measurable impact on a client’s goals and business.

The Grand Prix win – along with three Golds and a Silver for the campaign, plus Silver and Bronze wins for work for PepsiCo and Major League Socks – also earned Juniper Park\TBWA Agency of the Year honours at the gala, which was livestreamed Thursday afternoon. The Bronze, Silver and Gold winners were announced in the weeks leading up to the virtual event.

Rethink, meanwhile, won three Gold, two Silver and six Bronze for work with clients Kraft Heinz, Science World, IKEA, Greenpeace, A&W and Molson Coors.

Because of those wins, Rethink’s Toronto office was awarded Independent Agency of the Year, while its Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal offices combined to win Network of the Year. Mindshare won Media Agency of the Year, having handled buying and planning for the Dove “Courage is Beautiful” (which won three Gold and a Silver for creative agency Ogilvy) and Hellmann’s “Virtual Food Waste” (one Bronze) campaigns. Its client Unilever also won Client of the Year.

Juniper Park\TBWA: Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Grand Prix

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Gold

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Non-profit

Social Media

Silver

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Positive Change – Social – Non-profit

Tropicana (PepsiCo Canada), “That Tropicana Feeling”

Beverages: Non-alcoholic

Bronze

Major League Socks, “Healthcare Heroes”

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Rethink: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 6 Bronze

Gold

Kraft Dinner (Kraft Heinz Canada), “You Do You”

Food

Science World, “The World Needs More Nerds”

Influencer Marketing

Local Market Success

Silver

Greenpeace Canada, “After Asbestos”

Positive Change – Environmental – Non-profit

IKEA Canada, “Won’t Wake The Baby”

Home Furnishings & Appliances

Bronze

A&W, “Change Is Good”

Sustained Success: Services

Kraft Dinner (Kraft Heinz Canada), “You Do You”

Youth Marketing

Kraft Hazelnut Spread (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Taking On The Godfather”

David vs. Goliath

Food

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Make It Canadian”

Beverages: Alcohol

Carpe Diem: Products & Services

Ogilvy: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Dove (Unilever), “Courage Is Beautiful”

Carpe Diem: Products & Services

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Personal Care

Silver

Dove (Unilever), “Courage Is Beautiful”

Corporate Reputation

Bronze

Hellmann’s (Unilever), “Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste”

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Cossette: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

SickKids, “This Is Why”

Healthcare: DTC

SickKids, “VS.”

Sustained Success: Services

Silver

Egg Farmers of Canada, “It’s Not Weird”

Food

Bronze

SickKids, “VS.: One Millions Strong”

Non-profit

John St.: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

No Name (Loblaw), “No Name”

Food

Bronze

No Name (Loblaw), “No Name”

Brand Experience/Commerce/Shopper

Tangerine, “Saving Now For Sunny Days Ahead”

Finance & Insurance

Zerotrillion: 1 Gold

Gold

Flowr, “BC Pink Kush Art & Science”

Small Budgets: Products

FCB Canada: 2 Silver

Silver

BMO, “Financial Fairness”

Finance & Insurance

Positive Change – Social – Brands

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Casey House, “Smash Stigma”

Sustained Success: Services

Bronze

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes”

Disease Awareness & Education

Small Budgets: Services

Camp Jefferon: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

CAMH, “Not Suicide. Not Today.”

Healthcare: DTC

Bronze

CAMH, “Not Suicide. Not Today.”

Current Events

Disease Awareness & Education

Leo Burnett: 1 Silver

Silver

Premier Paint (Canadian Tire), “Paint Without The Pain”

Challenger Brand Solution

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Silver

Silver

Subaru Canada, “Subaru Brand”

David vs. Goliath

BBDO Canada: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Regent Park School of Music, “Parkscapes”

Influencer Marketing

Marketing Disruptors

Broken Heart Love Affair: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Household Supplies

McCann Canada: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Coffee-Mate Bliss (Nestle Canada), “Plant Based Rage”

Food

Wendy’s Canada, “Grown With Love”

Restaurants

The Local Collective: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Roncesvalles BIA, “Not For Lease”

David vs. Goliath

Small Budgets: Services

Forsman & Bodenfors: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Seneca College, “Challenge Accepted”

Education & Training

Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

LCBO, “Pair It Forward”

Social Media

No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Questrade, “Ask Tough Questions and Switch”

Sustained Success: Services

Tam-Tam\TBWA: 1 Bronze

Bronze

City of Laval, “Put Some Respect In Your Bin”

Government, Institutional & Public Service

The&Partnership: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Telus, “Gamers Can’t Agree On Anything”

Internet & Telecom

ZGM Modern Marketing Partners: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Government of Alberta, “Covid Loves”

Disease Awareness & Education