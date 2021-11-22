Meet the 2022 SIA Awards judges The jury will evaluate Canada's best brand activations, experiential, retail innovation and shopper marketing in the new year.

Strategy is revealing the awarding jury for the 2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards (SIAs) today.

The experts who will review the work online and attend a multi-day live virtual judging round led by co-chairs Tracey Cooke, head of marketing & commercialization at Nestle and Susan O’Brien, chief brand & customer officer at Canadian Tire, are as follows:

Katie Ainsworth, VP, CD, PS&Co | PS DDB

Johanna Andrén, head of marketing, IKEA Canada

Ira Baptiste, SVP, managing director, co-founder, Brandfire Marketing

Jessica Borges, CCO, CSO, Maple Diversity Communications

Marlene Brown, senior director, research and insights, DCM

Anthony Chelvanathan, EVP, ECD, Edelman

Ari Elkouby, VP, ECD, Wunderman & Thompson

Jennifer Harper, founder, CEO, Cheekbone Beauty

Devon MacDonald, president, Cairns Oneil

Subtej Nijaar, president, Mosaic

Russ Sunderji, director, brand marketing, Loblaw

Janie Theriault, director of integrated marketing communication, Loto-Québec

The SIAs showcase breakthrough achievements that span brand activation, experiential, retail innovation and shopper marketing. The program is also a part of strategy‘s annual Shopper Marketing Forum (SMF), a conference taking place in May with programming spanning path-to-purchase innovation and new retail models to consumer trends.

This year, Wunderman Thompson reenvisioned the SIAs branding for the future, with new identity work led by ECD Ari Elkouby. The branding now features a flame as part of the program’s emblem logo, demonstrating the ideas that connect with consumers and ignite passion for a brand.

In addition to the redesign, the program is also introducing three new categories: Omnichannel experience, Overcoming challenge, and PR. The regular deadling for the Shopper Innovation and Activation Awards is next Monday, November 29. For more information on eligibility and how to enter, visit the SIA Awards website.