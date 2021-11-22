Tylenol tops YouGov’s list of best brands in Canada this year Consumer data show which brands reign supreme

In this pandemic year, drugs and personal care categories fared well on the annual list of Canada’s most powerful brands, with Tylenol claiming the top spot. YouGov is an international research and data analytics group with a proprietary global panel of more than 17 million people generating the world’s largest connected data source in over 59 markets globally.

YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings are calculated using data from speaking to thousands of consumers and captured in the YouGov BrandIndex tool. Every brand’s performance is tracked daily against a range of metrics and the Best Global Brands ranking is determined using their Index score – which assesses overall brand health. It considers perceptions of a brand’s reputation; whether consumers would recommend the brand; and whether it represents good value and quality.

Other personal care brands in this year’s top ten are Dove and Colgate.