Get a look at who landed on the SIA Awards shortlist
Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo got the most nods amongst a list of campaigns from 18 other agencies.
Judging for the 2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards is complete. Fresh looking trophies are being molded. The virtual show is under production. And the shortlists are out.
The list below represents the 45 campaigns that made it to the SIAs final live judging round, where many of them (but not all) went on to medal a Gold, Silver, Bronze, and/or a coveted Grand Prix.
Not suprising, Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo both racked up the most nominations (15 for the former and 8 for the latter), a trend we’ve seen on recent shortlists like the One Show and ADC.
The other 18 agencies that received high scores from the online jury include: Agence Bob, BBDO, Citizen XM, Citizen Relations, ContoBox, DonerNorth, FCB, iGotcha Media, Gut, John St, Leo Burnett, The Mars Agency, McCann, OneMethod, Touche, UM, Wunderman Thompson, and Zerotrillion.
Winners will be revealed during a live virtual presentation on May 11. Stay tuned for more information on where and how to catch the show in the next few weeks.
2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees
|“How To Patio” Re-Training Program
|UM Canada & John St.
|Boston Pizza
|A Grain of Everything
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Kellogg’s
|Barrier Breakers
|FCB
|BMO
|Bruised Fruit
|DonerNorth
|Interval House
|Bugs Out!
|Touché
|Wilson
|Campbell’s Compostable Recipe Bags
|The Mars Agency
|Campbell Company of Canada
|Colours of Pride
|Rethink
|Fondation Émergence
|Come & Glow
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Consonant Skin+Care
|Cristiano Ronaldo Water Bottle
|Rethink
|IKEA
|Feed The Dream
|BBDO Canada
|Sobeys
|Feed the Dream Tablecloth
|FCB
|Sobeys
|Flexible Fabric Shades – Healing For All
|UM / J3
|Johnson & Johnson (BAND-AID)
|Food Rescue
|BBDO Canada
|Sobeys
|Global Footwear Experience
|iGotcha Media
|Canada Goose
|Green Screen Shirt
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harry Rosen
|Heinz Bottleneck
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Crowdsauced
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Hot Dog Pact
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Heinz Tomatina
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|IKEA ScrapsBook
|Rethink
|IKEA
|IKEA Sustainability Platform
|Rethink
|IKEA
|Levi’s Double Portal – Cure For Joyless Shopping
|UM Canada
|Levi Strauss Canada
|Lost Tapes of The 27 Club
|Rethink
|Over The Bridge
|Men’s Grooming
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Harry Rosen
|Meubles à vin permanents Provigo et IGA
|Agence Bob
|Vins Arterra Canada
|Mindsets
|FCB
|CDSS
|Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|MU Running
|FCB
|Michelob Ultra
|Niagara Falls Live
|Zerotillion
|Niagara Falls Tourism
|Notes IPA
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|SingleCut Beersmiths
|Orders of Sacrifice
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|HomeEquity Bank
|PC Holiday Insiders Report Living Page
|CitizenXM, Citizen Relations,
& Loblaw Agency
|Loblaw Companies
|Predictive Prospecting
|Contobox
|The Home Depot
|Ratesdotca Launch Campaign
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Ratesdotca
|Receats
|OneMethod
|Good Fortune
|SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave
|Citizen Relations
|SickKids Foundation
|The Immortal Poppy
|Wunderman Thompson
|Royal Canadian Legion
|The Stanley Cup Batch
|Rethink
|Molson Canadian
|The Wendy’s Phone
|McCann Worldgroup Canada
|Wendy’s
|Timbiebs
|GUT Toronto
|Tim Hortons
|Tough Turban
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Pfaff-Harley Davidson
|Wait For Heinz
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz
|Wall For Women
|Rethink
|YWCA Metro Vancouver
|Wilderness Set It Free
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Subaru Canada
|Your Cheers Their Ears
|Rethink
|Kraft Peanut Butter