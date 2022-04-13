Get a look at who landed on the SIA Awards shortlist

Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo got the most nods amongst a list of campaigns from 18 other agencies.
By Jennifer Horn
9 hours ago

Judging for the 2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards is complete. Fresh looking trophies are being molded. The virtual show is under production. And the shortlists are out.

The list below represents the 45 campaigns that made it to the SIAs final live judging round, where many of them (but not all) went on to medal a Gold, Silver, Bronze, and/or a coveted Grand Prix.

Not suprising, Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo both racked up the most nominations (15 for the former and 8 for the latter), a trend we’ve seen on recent shortlists like the One Show and ADC.

The other 18 agencies that received high scores from the online jury include: Agence Bob, BBDO, Citizen XM, Citizen Relations, ContoBox, DonerNorth, FCB, iGotcha Media, Gut, John St, Leo Burnett, The Mars Agency, McCann, OneMethod, Touche, UM, Wunderman Thompson, and Zerotrillion.

Winners will be revealed during a live virtual presentation on May 11. Stay tuned for more information on where and how to catch the show in the next few weeks.

2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees

“How To Patio” Re-Training Program UM Canada & John St. Boston Pizza
A Grain of Everything Leo Burnett Toronto Kellogg’s
Barrier Breakers FCB BMO
Bruised Fruit DonerNorth Interval House
Bugs Out! Touché Wilson
Campbell’s Compostable Recipe Bags The Mars Agency Campbell Company of Canada
Colours of Pride Rethink Fondation Émergence
Come & Glow Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skin+Care
Cristiano Ronaldo Water Bottle Rethink IKEA
Feed The Dream BBDO Canada Sobeys
Feed the Dream Tablecloth FCB Sobeys
Flexible Fabric Shades – Healing For All UM / J3 Johnson & Johnson (BAND-AID)
Food Rescue BBDO Canada Sobeys
Global Footwear Experience iGotcha Media Canada Goose
Green Screen Shirt Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Heinz Bottleneck Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Crowdsauced Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Hot Dog Pact Rethink Kraft Heinz
Heinz Tomatina Rethink Kraft Heinz
IKEA ScrapsBook Rethink IKEA
IKEA Sustainability Platform Rethink IKEA
Levi’s Double Portal – Cure For Joyless Shopping UM Canada Levi Strauss Canada
Lost Tapes of The 27 Club Rethink Over The Bridge
Men’s Grooming Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Meubles à vin permanents Provigo et IGA Agence Bob Vins Arterra Canada
Mindsets FCB CDSS
Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition Rethink Molson Canadian
MU Running FCB Michelob Ultra
Niagara Falls Live Zerotillion Niagara Falls Tourism
Notes IPA Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
Orders of Sacrifice Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank
PC Holiday Insiders Report Living Page CitizenXM, Citizen Relations,
& Loblaw Agency		 Loblaw Companies
Predictive Prospecting Contobox The Home Depot
Ratesdotca Launch Campaign Zulu Alpha Kilo Ratesdotca
Receats OneMethod Good Fortune
SickKids VS: Monument to the Brave Citizen Relations SickKids Foundation
The Immortal Poppy Wunderman Thompson Royal Canadian Legion
The Stanley Cup Batch Rethink Molson Canadian
The Wendy’s Phone McCann Worldgroup Canada Wendy’s
Timbiebs GUT Toronto Tim Hortons
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff-Harley Davidson
Wait For Heinz Rethink Kraft Heinz
Wall For Women Rethink YWCA Metro Vancouver
Wilderness Set It Free Zulu Alpha Kilo Subaru Canada
Your Cheers Their Ears Rethink Kraft Peanut Butter
