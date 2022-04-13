Get a look at who landed on the SIA Awards shortlist Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo got the most nods amongst a list of campaigns from 18 other agencies.

Judging for the 2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards is complete. Fresh looking trophies are being molded. The virtual show is under production. And the shortlists are out.

The list below represents the 45 campaigns that made it to the SIAs final live judging round, where many of them (but not all) went on to medal a Gold, Silver, Bronze, and/or a coveted Grand Prix.

Not suprising, Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo both racked up the most nominations (15 for the former and 8 for the latter), a trend we’ve seen on recent shortlists like the One Show and ADC.

The other 18 agencies that received high scores from the online jury include: Agence Bob, BBDO, Citizen XM, Citizen Relations, ContoBox, DonerNorth, FCB, iGotcha Media, Gut, John St, Leo Burnett, The Mars Agency, McCann, OneMethod, Touche, UM, Wunderman Thompson, and Zerotrillion.

Winners will be revealed during a live virtual presentation on May 11. Stay tuned for more information on where and how to catch the show in the next few weeks.

2022 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards nominees