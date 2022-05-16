Berlin Communications wins Best of Show at Anvil Awards Daughter Creative, William Joseph and ZGM were other big winners at the show recognizing the top work from the Prairies.

Berlin Communications’ work on livening up the intricacies of sustainability efforts in the forestry industry took the top prize at the Anvil Awards on Friday.

Presented by the Ad Rodeo Association, the Anvil Awards recognize the best creative work in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Created for client Alberta Forest Products Association, “Love Alberta Forests” aimed to counter environmental misconceptions about forestry amid greater scrutiny resource industries are beginning to face in the province. The campaign communicated the often-dry facts of how the forestry industry maintains and manages Alberta’s forests with stories and immersive visuals, delivered not just through ads, but a virtual tour narrated by Alberta-born actor Nathan Fillion.

The campaign also won a pair of Anvils in the Non-Traditional and Online categories.

While Berlin took the top prize, the most Anvils went to Daughter Creative, which won 10 for work with clients Safe Haven, the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Vital Signs, Calgary Co-Op and the Calgary Foundation. Other big winners among were William Joseph Communications and ZGM, which each won four.

The full list of winners will be available on the Anvil Awards website.