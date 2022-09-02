The New Establishment nominations are open Know a junior- to mid-level marcom professional who goes above and beyond? You've got until Oct. 3 to tell us about them.

It’s that time of year again!

Nominations for The New Establishment have opened for 2023.

This program recognizes exceptional junior- and mid-level professionals in the Canadian communications industry who are going above and beyond their job descriptions.

Submissions are now being accepted in three categories: Media, Brand and Agency. The deadline for nominations is October 3.

If you’re rubbing elbows with someone in your workplace – or beyond – who stands out in their position, is pioneering new initiatives to better serve clients or pushes the boundaries to deliver top-tier ideas, we want to hear about them. (If that description fits you, we’re totally fine if you want to nominate yourself too.)

There’s no age limit or position requirements for nominations. Be prepared to tell us how your nominee has made an impact and be able to include clearly defined accomplishments they have made by way of campaign results, new business practices, innovative models, etc. We need specifics when you’re claiming someone is punching above their weight class!

Following the submission period, the nominees will be reviewed by our editorial team.

One winner from each category will be selected and announced at the 2023 AToMiC Awards, and be featured online at strategyonline.ca and in print for our spring issue.

Ready to submit your nomination? Click here for the submission form.

Read more about last year’s winners

Brand: Janine Russell makes ATB Financial more agile

Agency: Alicia Roberts opens doors for BIPOC at Cossette

Media: Touche!’s Oumaima Tahiri’s fresh approach to media