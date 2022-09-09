Agency of the Year 2022 Shortlists: Small Agency and AOY
Here is the final batch of finalists looking to be named the top shops in the country.
Every day this week, strategy has been revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.
As the week comes to a close, we’ve reached our final group of AOY shortlists, and they are two hotly contested categories: Small Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year.
Small AOY was launched in 2019 to recognize the work that comes from general creative agencies with less than 50 staff and are independently owned, or have a majority stake in the business. Applicants are required to submit three campaigns that they believe highlight their strengths and demonstrate the kind of big, nimble ideas they are capable of.
With the competition that started it all, Agency of the Year seeks to highlight the industry behemoths. Unlike the other categories in the AOY competition, applicants under this category are required to submit their five best creative-led campaigns over the past year.
Both categories were judged by their own panel of industry experts, coming from all corners of advertising and marketing industry.
After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto.
These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:
Small Agency of the Year Shortlist
Berners Bowie Lee
Broken Heart Love Affair
Daughter Creative
Giants & Gentlemen
Hard Work Club
Here Be Monsters
Juliet
Public Inc.
The Hive
Wunder
Small Agency of the Year Jury
Marilou Aubin, partner, VP, ECD, Lg2
Anthony Chelvanathan, CCO, Edelman Canada
Lori Davison, chief marketing and communcations officer, Royal Ontario Museum
Dave Hale, co-founder and partner, Craft&Crew
Matt Houghton, director of digital and integrated marketing, Interac
Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products
Dean Lee, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Ian Mackenzie, CCO, Performance Art
Lyranda Martin-Evans, CCO, Fellow Human Creative
Suzanne Pope, professor of advertising, Humber College
Agency of the Year Shortlist
BBDO Canada
Cossette
Edelman
FCB
John St.
Juniper Park\TBWA
Leo Burnett Toronto
Lg2
McCann
Rethink
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Agency of the Year Jury
Dhaval Bhatt, founder and CCO, Courage
Linda Carte, creative director, Fuse Create
Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, VP, marketing, Miele Canada
Dave Federico, creative director, art director, freelance
Kelly Graham, VP, marketing, Adidas
David Houghton, creative director, Soldier Unlimited
Peter Ignazi
Steven Kim, creative director, art, One Twenty Three West
Allison Litzinger, SVP, marketing, Sephora
Simone Lumsde, CMO, Rogers Communications,
Steph Mackie, co-founder and owner, Mackie Biernacki
Sara Moore, EVP, CMO, Cineplex
Rob Tite, founder, CCO, Church + State
Kristen Vekteris, chief brand officer, Earl’s Restaurants