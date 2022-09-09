Agency of the Year 2022 Shortlists: Small Agency and AOY Here is the final batch of finalists looking to be named the top shops in the country.

Every day this week, strategy has been revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.

As the week comes to a close, we’ve reached our final group of AOY shortlists, and they are two hotly contested categories: Small Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year.

Small AOY was launched in 2019 to recognize the work that comes from general creative agencies with less than 50 staff and are independently owned, or have a majority stake in the business. Applicants are required to submit three campaigns that they believe highlight their strengths and demonstrate the kind of big, nimble ideas they are capable of.

With the competition that started it all, Agency of the Year seeks to highlight the industry behemoths. Unlike the other categories in the AOY competition, applicants under this category are required to submit their five best creative-led campaigns over the past year.

Both categories were judged by their own panel of industry experts, coming from all corners of advertising and marketing industry.

After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:

Small Agency of the Year Shortlist

Berners Bowie Lee

Broken Heart Love Affair

Daughter Creative

Giants & Gentlemen

Hard Work Club

Here Be Monsters

Juliet

Public Inc.

The Hive

Wunder

Small Agency of the Year Jury

Marilou Aubin, partner, VP, ECD, Lg2

Anthony Chelvanathan, CCO, Edelman Canada

Lori Davison, chief marketing and communcations officer, Royal Ontario Museum

Dave Hale, co-founder and partner, Craft&Crew

Matt Houghton, director of digital and integrated marketing, Interac

Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products

Dean Lee, ECD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Ian Mackenzie, CCO, Performance Art

Lyranda Martin-Evans, CCO, Fellow Human Creative

Suzanne Pope, professor of advertising, Humber College

Agency of the Year Shortlist

BBDO Canada

Cossette

Edelman

FCB

John St.

Juniper Park\TBWA

Leo Burnett Toronto

Lg2

McCann

Rethink

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Agency of the Year Jury

Dhaval Bhatt, founder and CCO, Courage

Linda Carte, creative director, Fuse Create

Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, VP, marketing, Miele Canada

Dave Federico, creative director, art director, freelance

Kelly Graham, VP, marketing, Adidas

David Houghton, creative director, Soldier Unlimited

Peter Ignazi

Steven Kim, creative director, art, One Twenty Three West

Allison Litzinger, SVP, marketing, Sephora

Simone Lumsde, CMO, Rogers Communications,

Steph Mackie, co-founder and owner, Mackie Biernacki

Sara Moore, EVP, CMO, Cineplex

Rob Tite, founder, CCO, Church + State

Kristen Vekteris, chief brand officer, Earl’s Restaurants