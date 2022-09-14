From advocacy to action When a brand takes a stand, a lot is on the line. If the messaging doesn’t feel authentic, the brand ...

When a brand takes a stand, a lot is on the line. If the messaging doesn’t feel authentic, the brand risks being called out. But passing on the opportunity to speak out on social issue

can also take a toll.

On the back of the success of Dove’s #KeepTheGrey campaign, which continued the brand’s multi-decade run of advocacy on issues that resonate deeply with consumers, this conversation explores the dos and don’ts of tackling social issues. PR, creative and strategic branding experts who have seen the good and the bad weigh in on how to enter the conversation and how to avoid backlash.