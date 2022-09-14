From advocacy to action

When a brand takes a stand, a lot is on the line. If the messaging doesn’t feel authentic, the brand ...
By Emily Yuill
2 hours ago

When a brand takes a stand, a lot is on the line. If the messaging doesn’t feel authentic, the brand risks being called out. But passing on the opportunity to speak out on social issue
can also take a toll.

On the back of the success of Dove’s #KeepTheGrey campaign, which continued the brand’s multi-decade run of advocacy on issues that resonate deeply with consumers, this conversation explores the dos and don’ts of tackling social issues. PR, creative and strategic branding experts who have seen the good and the bad weigh in on how to enter the conversation and how to avoid backlash.

Jay Chaney

Jay Chaney

Partner and Chief Strategy Officer Broken Heart Love Affair

Anthony Chelvanathan

Anthony Chelvanathan

CCO, Edelman Canada

Chris Dacyshyn

Chris Dacyshyn

Executive Creative Director Bleublancrouge

Andrea Hunt

Andrea Hunt

Former CMO Arterra Wines

Tags:


,