Co-chairs announced for 101st Marketing Awards

The co-chairs have been chosen for the 101st edition of the Marketing Awards, set to take place in 2023.

As in past years, a team of co-chairs has been selected to lead each jury in their decision-making when they assemble in the spring.

The Advertising jury will be co-chaired by Luc Du Sault, partner, VP and ECD at Lg2, and Jenny Smith, president and creative director at Ray. The Public Service jury – recognizing advertising work for non-profit or pro-bono clients – will be co-chaired by Chris Dacyshyn, ECD at Bleublancrouge, and Glen D’Souza, head of creative at Forsman & Bodenfors. The Multicultural jury, awarding the best work targeting consumers in Canada’s multicultural communities, will be co-chaired by Joycelyn David, owner and CEO of AV Communications, and Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder at Ethnicity Matters.

The Design jury will be led by Jacqueline Lane, partner and creative director at Whitman Emorson, and Howard Poon, VP of design at DDB Canada. The Digital jury will be co-chaired by Wain Choi, ECD at Zulu Alpha Kilo, and Joanna Monteiro, CCO at Publicis Toronto.

Finally, the Craft jury, recognizing technical achievements, will be co-chaired by Rob Sweetman, co-founder and ECD at 123w, and Eva Van Den Bulcke, VP of production at Septième.

Entries for the 101st Marketing Awards are currently open, with an early bird deadline of Jan. 13, 2023. More information on categories, eligibility and entry guidelines can be found on the Marketing Awards website.