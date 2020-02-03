Tam-Tam\TBWA makes 11 new additions Hires across departments came as a result of client wins in the latter part of 2019.

Montreal’s Tam-Tam\TBWA has grown its ranks in response to a number of client wins at the tail end of 2019.

The agency says the staff additions were made in response to client work that was picked up last year. Those wins included a three-brand assignment with restaurant company MTY Group, as well as investment fund Gestion Ferique, Fadoq Network, the Armand-Frappier Museum, food company Gourmet FT and UNICEF.

In the creative department, the agency has hired Camille Forget (who previously worked on campaigns for Toyota and Subway at DentsuBos), an art director who will be teamed with new copywriter Maxime Richer (who was most recently a freelancer and brings additional experience from the teams at Cossette, Brad and Tank).

The agency’s production department has also added studio coordinator and graphic designer Simon Durivage from Ogilvy, as well as consulting director and digital producer Edith Cayer, who joins from DentsuBos.

On the media team, Anne-Marie Diotte (who went to Rogers in 2018) has returned to the agency world as Tam-Tam\TBWA’s newest media strategist and buyer, along with Marc-André Hallé (previously of Investissement Québec), who will be a strategist and media buyer on the digital side.

In client service, the agency has hired account directors Geneviève Dussault (previously of Cundari) and Julie Cusson (previously of Cri), as well as account advisors Mary Montsenigos (from BBDO) and Éliane Brochu (from Oasis).

Rounding out the new hires is Laurie Gagnon-Boudreault, a recent graduate who was made an analyst on the agency’s strategy team.