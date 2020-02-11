Bond Brand Loyalty acquires rDialogue The company's first in a series of planned acquisitions adds to its advisory expertise in the loyalty and customer experience space.

Bond Brand Loyalty has put its ambitious plan for global growth into motion, acquiring Atlanta-based customer marketing firm rDialogue.

While rDialogue – which also has offices in Denver and New York – will continue to serve its clients as its own company within Bond, the acquisition strengthens Bond’s strategic advisory services, specifically when it comes to data-driven insights, loyalty, CRM and technology. Those are areas of expertise for rDialogue, which it has previously brought to bear with clients including hospitality company Kimpton, animal health company Merial and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bond says this acquisition is the first in a number that it has planned to accelerate its growth ambitions and add to its service offering, done in response to increased demand for a more strategic approach to managing customer experience, loyalty and related technology platforms. Bob Macdonald, Bond’s CEO, says this acquisition is consistent with the company’s long-term growth strategy to bring more innovative solutions to the market and solve “complex business challenges” for global brands.

Bond has prioritized global growth and adding to its consulting services since 2015 – when management bought the company back from former parent Maritz – but first hinted that it would be accelerating its growth ambitions last month when it hired former PwC exec Brian McLean as its president.