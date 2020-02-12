Colour names new CEO Paul Lockhard is taking over leadership of the agency as Chris Keevill joins the Atlantic Lottery.

Paul Lockhard will take over from Chris Keevill as CEO of Halifax-based Colour, with Kevill planning to take on a new leadership role outside the agency.

Previously Colour’s president, Lockhard’s new role is effective April 1, and covers all of the agency’s operations, including its media practice and additional offices in Toronto (where he is based), as well as New York.

Keevill (pictured, left) is leaving the agency to become president and CEO of the Atlantic Lottery, effective May 1. He is taking over leadership of the lottery organization from Brent Scrimshaw, who became president and CEO in 2011 and is now planning to retire.

While he is handing off leadership duties of the agency, Keevill will continue to own Colour, holding the investment in a trust. Keevill joined what was then known as Corporate Communications Limited in 2002, acquiring the agency from founder Steve Parker over a planned ten-year period.

A former president of Environics Communications (now known as Proof), Lockhard joined Colour in 2018, shortly after previous president Savior Joseph left to take over marketing for Aurora Cannabis. His hiring was the first in a number of senior additions at the agency, including a new CCO and VP of strategy, as well as strengthening its social capabilities with the acquisition of Toronto-based Bright Blue Wave.

Colour’s clients include Nature’s Way Canada, Mercer, Hankook Tire, AstraZeneca, Argus Financial, SpectroTel and Garrison Brewing Company.