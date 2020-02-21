Martin Sansregret retires from Tam-Tam\TBWA The Montreal agency announces a new leadership team as its long-time president transitions out.

Back row, left to right: Rachelle Houde-Simard, Frédéric Tremblay, Dominique Beaulieu and Josée Canuel. Front row, left to right: Manuel Ferrarini, François Canuel and Audrey Lefebvre.

Tam-Tam\TBWA has named a new leadership team as Martin Sansregret, the agency’s long-time president, prepares for retirement.

Sansregret has spent more than 12 years at the helm at TBWA’s Montreal operation, joining after leadership roles at agencies including Bos, Palm and Cossette. He will continue to advise the leadership team on a part-time basis until the end of the year as he transitions out of the agency, when he will begin focusing on speaking, conferences and mentorship work.

Taking over as president and CEO of the agency is François Canuel, who has been with the agency for nine years and was named VP and general manager in 2014, working closely with Sansregret on leading the office in addition to duties as client lead.

There have been a number of other changes within the agency’s leadership. Audrey Lefebvre, who joined as a group account director in 2018, has been promoted to VP, director of operations and client lead, taking over several of Canuel’s previous responsibilities. Manuel Ferrarini, VP and creative director, will now also take on leadership of the agency’s studio division.

They will be joined on the new leadership team at Tam-Tam\TBWA by media group director Dominique Beaulieu, group account director Josée Canuel, strategic planning director Rachelle Houde-Simard and digital experience director Frédéric Tremblay.