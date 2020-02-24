Judges announced for 2020 Young Lions competitions With the deadline approaching at midnight tonight, meet the experts that will evaluate this year's entries and send the winners to Cannes.

The Globe and Mail has announced the industry pros judging this year’s Canadian Young Lions and Young Marketers competitions.

Open to advertising and marketing professionals ages 30 and under, the Young Lions competition gives young professionals in the industry 24 hours to respond to a client brief in the categories of Print, Digital, Media and Film (Film will allow for 48 hours), or to come up with a brief to address a client challenge for the Young Marketers competition. The Gold-winning teams will represent Canada at the global Young Lions competition, held during Cannes Lions in June, with travel, accommodations and festival registration covered by The Globe and Mail.

The Canadian festival representative for Cannes Lions, The Globe and Mail is once again the competition sponsor, as it has been since 2007, with support from strategy, the Association of Canadian Advertisers and the Canadian Media Directors Council (CMDC) as partners of the Canadian Cannes Program.

The juries are being led by returning chairs Mary Maddever, SVP and editorial director of strategy parent company Brunico Communications, for the creative categories; Cathy Collier, CEO of OMD Canada, for Media; and Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products, for Young Marketers. The full list of jurors can be found below.

Today is the deadline to register for this year’s competition, which takes place this weekend. Winners will be announced at the CMDC Summit on April 22.

Young Lions Print Jury

Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (chair)

Katie Ainsworth, ECD, Cossette Vancouver

Claude Auchu, partner, CEO and chairman, Lg2

Sean Barlow, CCO, Cundari

Anthony Chelvanathan, SVP, CD, Leo Burnett

Karen Howe, founder, The Township Group, and Cannes Lions Advisory Board Member

Brian Murray, CCO, Ogilvy

Christina Yu, managing partner, CD, Rethink

Young Lions Film/Digital Jury

Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (chair)

Martin Gauthier, president, Sid Lee Montreal

Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park\TBWA

Jason Hill, CD, Target

Marketa Krivy, co-founder, chief brand officer, Ruby&Foster

Ian Mackenzie, CCO, FCB/Six

Steve Miller, ECD, Fuse

Denise Rossetto, CCO, BBDO

Young Lions Media Jury

Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD Canada (chair)

Sarah Armstrong, SVP, client solutions, Dentsu Aegis Network Canada

Ilya Daftari, director, performance media, Omnicom Media Group

Emily Douglas, managing director, Orion

Helen Galanis, president, Initiative

Stuart Garvie, CEO, GroupM Canada

Michael Ingemann, managing director, Cadreon

David Jowett, partner and head of media, No Fixed Address

Kevin Kivi, EVP, general manager, Horizon Media

Brooke Leland, SVP and general manager, Ontario and West, Cossette Media

Shannon Lewis, president, CMDC

Devon MacDonald, CEO, Canada, Mindshare

Caroline Moul, president, PHD Media

Kristie Painting, CEO, Canada, Wavemaker

Matt Ramella, managing director, Reprise Canada

Karel Wegert, EVP, Media Experts

Young Lions Marketers Jury

Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products (chair)

Clinton Braganza, SVP and CMO, Scotiabank

Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director, brand and customer experience, Fountain Tire

Jackson Hitchon, senior director of marketing, Hershey Canada

Matt Kohler, VP of marketing, Clorox

Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos

Aaron Nemoy, founder and CEO, Crowdiate

Susan O’Brien, SVP, marketing, Canadian Tire