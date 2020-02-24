Judges announced for 2020 Young Lions competitions
With the deadline approaching at midnight tonight, meet the experts that will evaluate this year's entries and send the winners to Cannes.
The Globe and Mail has announced the industry pros judging this year’s Canadian Young Lions and Young Marketers competitions.
Open to advertising and marketing professionals ages 30 and under, the Young Lions competition gives young professionals in the industry 24 hours to respond to a client brief in the categories of Print, Digital, Media and Film (Film will allow for 48 hours), or to come up with a brief to address a client challenge for the Young Marketers competition. The Gold-winning teams will represent Canada at the global Young Lions competition, held during Cannes Lions in June, with travel, accommodations and festival registration covered by The Globe and Mail.
The Canadian festival representative for Cannes Lions, The Globe and Mail is once again the competition sponsor, as it has been since 2007, with support from strategy, the Association of Canadian Advertisers and the Canadian Media Directors Council (CMDC) as partners of the Canadian Cannes Program.
The juries are being led by returning chairs Mary Maddever, SVP and editorial director of strategy parent company Brunico Communications, for the creative categories; Cathy Collier, CEO of OMD Canada, for Media; and Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products, for Young Marketers. The full list of jurors can be found below.
Today is the deadline to register for this year’s competition, which takes place this weekend. Winners will be announced at the CMDC Summit on April 22.
Young Lions Print Jury
Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (chair)
Katie Ainsworth, ECD, Cossette Vancouver
Claude Auchu, partner, CEO and chairman, Lg2
Sean Barlow, CCO, Cundari
Anthony Chelvanathan, SVP, CD, Leo Burnett
Karen Howe, founder, The Township Group, and Cannes Lions Advisory Board Member
Brian Murray, CCO, Ogilvy
Christina Yu, managing partner, CD, Rethink
Young Lions Film/Digital Jury
Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (chair)
Martin Gauthier, president, Sid Lee Montreal
Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park\TBWA
Jason Hill, CD, Target
Marketa Krivy, co-founder, chief brand officer, Ruby&Foster
Ian Mackenzie, CCO, FCB/Six
Steve Miller, ECD, Fuse
Denise Rossetto, CCO, BBDO
Young Lions Media Jury
Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD Canada (chair)
Sarah Armstrong, SVP, client solutions, Dentsu Aegis Network Canada
Ilya Daftari, director, performance media, Omnicom Media Group
Emily Douglas, managing director, Orion
Helen Galanis, president, Initiative
Stuart Garvie, CEO, GroupM Canada
Michael Ingemann, managing director, Cadreon
David Jowett, partner and head of media, No Fixed Address
Kevin Kivi, EVP, general manager, Horizon Media
Brooke Leland, SVP and general manager, Ontario and West, Cossette Media
Shannon Lewis, president, CMDC
Devon MacDonald, CEO, Canada, Mindshare
Caroline Moul, president, PHD Media
Kristie Painting, CEO, Canada, Wavemaker
Matt Ramella, managing director, Reprise Canada
Karel Wegert, EVP, Media Experts
Young Lions Marketers Jury
Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products (chair)
Clinton Braganza, SVP and CMO, Scotiabank
Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director, brand and customer experience, Fountain Tire
Jackson Hitchon, senior director of marketing, Hershey Canada
Matt Kohler, VP of marketing, Clorox
Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos
Aaron Nemoy, founder and CEO, Crowdiate
Susan O’Brien, SVP, marketing, Canadian Tire