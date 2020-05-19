No Fixed Address moves into the Quebec market The agency absorbs Montreal's Supernormal to extend its model nationally.

No Fixed Address is putting down roots in Montreal.

Newly created L’agence NFA Montreal will be led by new partners chief creative officer Jack Latulippe (pictured, above left) and general manager Flore-Anne Ducharme.

Latulippe and Ducharme previously launched Montreal integrated agency Supernormal in the fall as the AOR for restaurant group A5 Hospitality. Supernormal will be folded into the new operation, which is already working together with NFA on several projects.

According to No Fixed Address CEO and co-founder Serge Rancourt, L’agence NFA Montreal is not meant to just be a French version of NFA Toronto, but rather “an entity that stands on its own and is an extension of our platform. It will complement what we have already established locally in Toronto and what will now operate nationally.”

“Quebec is a unique and exceptional creative hub, and this new collective national platform can only benefit from that,” Latulippe adds. “It makes for an elevated, strong and refined brand.”

In addition to continuing to work with A5, Rancourt tells strategy that the Montreal office will also count Labatt and Bell Media among its clients.

Rancourt says the acquisition was in the works for several months prior to the onset of the pandemic. He says Supernormal has always had a flexible model around headcount – much like NFA did when it first launched more than three years ago. It has had to reduce staff in light of the pandemic, but he adds that “the plan is to scale up again soon.” Regarding NFA’s office in Toronto, Rancourt says the agency has been fortunate to not have to lay anyone off in light of the pandemic, and has even hired several new staff since mid-March.

Launched three-and-a-half years ago, NFA has grown to a staff of some 130 full-time people. In February, the agency hired Jordan Doucette as a creative partner, with establishing creative leadership for the Quebec office set as one of her first priorities. Doucette was elevated to president of the agency earlier this month to allow CEO David Lafond to focus on bigger picture growth projects for the agency.