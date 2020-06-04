Chimera Collective hires its first creative director The PR agency brings on Guillaume Briere to help expand its services and offer a holistic approach to post-pandemic recovery.

Toronto’s Chimera Collective is expanding its horizons, bringing on Guillaume Brière as creative director.

A new position at the independent PR agency, Brière’s role is meant to support recent business development efforts focused on leading post-pandemic recovery, namely by expanding its services to provide a more holistic approach for its luxury and lifestyle clients.

As part of that, Brière is leading the launch of a new offering the agency is calling “Comeback Consulting,” which combines Chimera’s experience in PR, digital and events with communications consulting, creative and full-service campaign packages.

Courtney Khimji, founder and CEO of Chimera, says the best brand strategies take a 360-degree approach, and Brière’s experience in both his professional work and personal projects represents “intuitive, disruptive thinking” that will help the agency expand its horizons.

Brière has spent the last two years as freelancer, but has previously had a variety of fashion- and lifestyle-focused roles across the industry, including CD on Maison Birks’ in-house team, leading design for luxury and lifestyle clients at Bookmark and working as an art director for ELLE Quebec. He has done campaigns for clients including Squish Candy, Bobby Box, Lindt, L’Oreal and Bombardier.

Chimera’s client list includes L’Oreal, Sotheby’s, Barry’s Bootcamp, Accor and Shaftesbury.