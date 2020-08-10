Nominations open for The New Establishment: Brand It's time to submit junior- and mid-level marketers who have gone above and beyond.

Over the last few years, marketing departments have moved frantically to keep up with the industry’s changing needs, consumer demands and competition. In 2020, those evolutions came faster than ever, with the world changing drastically on a daily basis.

While things might never get back to the status quo, strategy will continue to recognize individuals, who are helping their brands keep pace with changes, through The New Establishment: Brand program.

The New Establishment exists to celebrate pioneers in the industry at the junior and mid-level, and nominations are now open for the Brand category, which recognize individuals within marketing departments at consumer-facing brands.

Nominations should not simply highlight how hard they work or that they’re a delight to be around (we’re sure they are). We are specifically looking for concrete achievements that prove they’re New Establishment material. Maybe they led an internal initiative that changed the way the marketing team works or what their priorities should be. Maybe they brought in a completely new skill set or expertise to drive the organization forward in a new area. Or perhaps they challenged the status quo and convinced the marketing team to do something different for the brand or category, which led to noteworthy results.

Anyone can nominate co-workers, bosses, employees, rivals or even themselves. The nomination form can be found on The New Establishment website. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 14.

Check out previous winners from Telus, Budweiser and Tim Hortons to see what it takes to be awarded a New Establishment title.