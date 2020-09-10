No Fixed Address named AOR for CMHC The fully integrated assignment for the crown corp will be led by the agency's recently established Montreal office.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has picked No Fixed Address (NFA) as its new agency of record.

Selected following an open tender process that took place during the summer, No Fixed Address assumes the responsibilities for CMHC’s integrated communications, including strategic planning, creative, media, digital communications and PR. Christina Haddad, CMHC’s VP of communications and marketing, said in a release that the crown corp selected NFA for its business model that allows “for truly integrated communications” and can serve all elements of the mandate.

CMHC is the crown corporation tasked with providing housing assistance for Canadians, which it does through things like providing mortgage liquidity, administering affordable housing programs, running programs for first-time home buyers and providing research to policy makers and the housing industry.

The national assignment will be led by the agency’s recently established Montreal office, though NFA general manager Flore-Anne Ducharme tells strategy it will tap NFA’s talent in Toronto as needed. According to the public tender notice on the government’s RFP website, the assignment is a two year mandate, with CMHC having the option to renew for three one-year renewal periods. The tender also stated that the expected budget for the initial term of the contract, plus any renewals, is $5.65 million.

Due to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic – particularly when it comes to the housing market – and because CMHC is working to help homeowners with their current challenges, Ducharme could not say for certain when the agency’s first work on the account would be in market, though did say that work has begun on the strategic plan for 2021.

Ottawa’s Banfield was previously selected as CMHC’s AOR in 2017.