Maple Diversity revamps its leadership team Jessica Borges will now lead creative and strategy at the multicultural agency, with Terence Tse taking over client services.

Toronto-based multicultural agency Maple Diversity Communications made some changes to its leadership team, hiring Jessica Borges to lead creative and strategy, as well as Terence Tse to lead its partnerships with clients.

Borges was recently hired as SVP, creative and strategy, taking over leadership of both disciplines at the agency. She previously spent nearly 11 years at Dyversity Communications, first joining as an ACD and taking on progressively higher roles until being named VP of creative in 2018. Prior to that, she worked at Y&R in Oman and McCann in Mumbai. Over the course of her career, Borges worked with clients such as RBC, Canada Post, OLG, Nestle, Bell and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Tse was hired as VP of client services and strategic partnerships. He brings over two decades of client service experience, primarily from design-focused agencies and firms. Most recently, Tse spent the last two years at Pigeon Brands as group account director, and also had stints at Davis and Bridgemark. His clients have included Corby, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Aurora Cannabis, ConAgra, Kraft Foods, Mars and Schick.

Both executives will work with Maple CEO Niraj Sinha as part of the agency’s revamped leadership team. The pair are taking over duties previously handled by Jason Cowell, who had the dual role of CCO and COO, and Jason Grabinsky, who was VP, client service and strategy lead. Both were hired last year but are no longer with the company.

Maple’s clients include the likes of Johnson & Johnson, HSBC, Irving Paper, Tim Hortons and Glentel.