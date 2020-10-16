NFA adds to executive, creative and strategy teams Seven hires, including new GM Chris Perron, are supporting growing business and an expanding network of offices.

No Fixed Address has added to its executive leadership team and made additions to its creative and strategy teams in response to recent business wins and ongoing growth.

NFA has hired Chris Perron as its EVP and general manager, adding to the leadership team in the Toronto office. Perron is the latest addition to an executive team that has seen some changes this year: in the spring, Jordan Doucette joined as a creative partner, before moving into the president’s role to provide day-to-day leadership as co-founder Dave Lafond shifted focus to bigger picture growth at the agency.

Perron most recently held a similar role at FCB Canada, which he joined in 2017, and also brings senior client service experience from the likes of Leo Burnett and BBDO.

In the creative department, the agency has hired the ACD team of Domenique Raso and Anand Iyer, who were previously a copywriter and art director team for nearly six years at BBDO. The agency has also hired the team of art director Max Bingham and copywriter Brendan Scullion, who join from Anomaly.

On the strategy side, NFA has hired Jay Fleming as a senior strategist from John St., and Nathan Mohan as a planner, also from Anomaly.

These moves by NFA are related to new business and organic client growth, such as being named the AOR for the crown corporation CMHC in September, though Mark Carpenter, CMO at NFA, says the new hires will work across multiple accounts..

Though based in Toronto, Carpenter also says the hires will help buttress the teams in the agency’s other, recently-opened offices that are establishing NFA as a North America-wide platform. In the spring, NFA opened its first office in Montreal by absorbing agency Supernormal. In June, it opened Mischief @ No Fixed Address, a New York entity helmed by former BBDO NYC CCO Greg Hahn.