Up to the Minute: A new strategy lead at Thinkingbox Plus, Marketing Hall of Legends plans to retool criteria to improve representation, while Innocean grows by five.

Thinkingbox names new Toronto strategy director

Helen Androlia joined digital production agency Thinkingbox as strategy director for its Toronto office.

Most recently director of digital strategy at Juniper Park\TBWA, Androlia will now be responsible for leading digital strategy for Thinkingbox clients including Adobe, Primer and Riot Games. Christine Clark, managing director at Thinkingbox, says Androlia’s experience and focus on effectiveness fits well with recent efforts to build out the agency’s creative services, and is an important next step in its ongoing work and growth plans.

Marketing Hall of Legends looks to improve representation

Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends (CMHOL), run by AMA Toronto, is now open for 2021 nominations. In addition, the organization also brought back the Marketer on the Rise award and expanded diversity, equity and inclusion criteria.

In order to reflect a more diverse set of professionals that have impacted Canada’s marketing industry, CMHOL is making efforts to expand its outreach and bring in a broader range of nominations. It is also reforming its jury, to be announced next month, and changes to criteria to “more accurately represent the marketing community,” be it in terms of geography, line-of-business, gender identity and expression, race, ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation.

“We’re acting on an acknowledged need to continue to evolve our awards to reflect the fast-changing and diverse marketing industry in Canada,” said CMHOL jury committee chair David Kincaid, himself a member of the Hall and founder of Level5 Strategy. “The CMHOL recognizes the challenge and necessity to work harder and set stronger examples of DEI in its programs and content.”

As part of efforts to reflect what the industry looks like today, AMA has also relaunched its program recognizing the next generation of influential marketers. Marketer on the Rise aims to recognize those with no more than 10 years of experience in the industry currently “injecting innovation and fresh thinking into their fields and businesses,” as described in a press release.

Innocean adds to account, programmatic teams

Innocean Worldwide made additions to its client services and media departments. Julie Van de Weghe joined as account director in Montreal, focused on the Kia account. In Toronto, Katie Gallagher was hired as account director, brand experiences, focused on planning and execution of Kia’s brand experiences and moving toward digital formats, like virtual auto shows.

The agency also added a pair of new account executives, Casey Cain and Heather Hawke, both in Toronto. On the media team, it brought on Byron Bookbinder as its new programmatic manager.