The Indie List: Target’s secret sauce to longevity Canada’s longest-running indie – 40 years on a road less travelled

The year was 1980. John Lennon was shot. Richard Pryor set fire to himself while free-basing cocaine. The fax machine was launched. And Terry Fox dipped his artificial leg into the North Atlantic, just outside Target’s building, and started his cross-Canada Marathon of Hope.

“Could there ever have been a less auspicious time to start an ad agency,” mused Noel O’Dea, Target’s founder, a tenured university professor of Marketing at the time, “here on the tip of the continent, the most easterly point in North America.”

Forty years later, there’s still nothing cookie-cutter about the irrepressible Target, one of Canada’s top creative shops.

Target’s longevity is clear evidence of its impressive track record in the competitive advertising business. Driven by a strategic and creative philosophy of taking ‘the road less travelled,’ it consistently punches well above its weight for creativity and advertising effectiveness.

On the awards side, Target was strategy’s first Small Agency of the Year in 2019. It’s a top 16 creative shop again on strategy’s Creative Report Card. Its work has been featured in CA. It’s one of only 20 Canadian agencies to ever win a Gold Lion at Cannes. It’s been awarded multiple Gold CASSIES for advertising effectiveness, including the Grand Prix.

On the client front, Target’s “Find Yourself” campaign for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism is the most successful and most awarded destination marketing and tourism campaign in North America. Since 2005, the rich cinematic TV spots and digital innovations have won close to 400 awards for creative, brand building and advertising effectiveness.

A wide range of national, international, and regional clients have been attracted by Target’s blend of creativity and strategy, including Maple Leaf and McCain, Nestlé and Unilever, PureGold and Aurora, Irving and Ultramar, Chorus and CHC, Rogers and Bell, Labatt and Molson, and Air Canada Jazz, Zip and Tango.

“Over the years, we’ve worked across many different customer groups and industries, everything from airlines and banks to cannabis and universities,” says Catherine Kelly, director of account management and a 22-year Target veteran. “As our Target name suggests, we are always laserfocused on identifying the absolute best opportunity for our client – who we speak to, what we say, and how we say it. And it works famously.”

Kelly says the “relentless search by clients for the Holy Grail of brand differentiation and competitive advantage is one thing that hasn’t changed during Target’s 40 years. Because if a brand is undifferentiated, it is nothing but a commodity. Differentiation has always been at the centre of our wheelhouse.”

“We live outside the box, literally,” says Jef Combdon, director of communications planning. “We see things differently. Newfoundland gives us a very unique perspective on how to size up a marketing problem. And that unique lens leads to unconventional and unexpected strategic solutions, 180 degree different from ordinary.”

Creative director Jason Hill notes that creativity is a powerful business tool, and Target’s location is an advantage on that front as well. “Newfoundland is overflowing with storytellers, musicians, artists, and a quirky sense of humour. That culture inspires our creative and design work. We love creating advertising that doesn’t look or feel like advertising – like StoryExchange.com, and the Tale Blazers online TV series for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism.”

In this over-communicated world, where people don’t know who or what to believe, Target’s storytelling and its time-tested philosophy and values are proving to be right on the mark. And perhaps even more relevant and differentiating than ever.

After 40 years, Target remains fiercely independent and “working hard to stay small,” says O’Dea. “Our sweet spot is 40 people because there’s no friction, no red tape. Our senior people love to be hands-on, making ads, and building brands. Work should never feel like a root canal.”

“We’re not big,” adds Kelly, “but we are small. And mighty. Work is fun.”

It’s just like O’Dea always says. “We don’t report to New York. We report to no one but our clients. And our Moms.”

