Juliet grows its bench strength The agency bolsters its creative and client services teams after adding three brands to its client list.

Clockwise from top left: Sacha Alleyne, brand director; Jordan Gladman, creative director; Noel Haan, creative director; and Rebecca Damiani, brand manager.

Juliet has announced four new hires in response to an expanding client list that now includes Agnostiq, Forager Whiskey and the Shawn Mendes Foundation.

Leading the new hires is creative director Jordan Gladman. He most recently served as ACD at FCB, where he led the agency’s Home Depot account, and also brings experience from Anomaly, Sid Lee and Leo Burnett.

Gladman will help lead creative on the new accounts along with fellow creative director Noel Haan, who joined the agency last August and has also been working on the agency’s Mailchimp, Jagermeister and Better Battery Co. accounts.

In addition to the creative hires, Juliet has added two to its clients services department, hiring Sacha Alleyne as a brand director and Rebecca Damiani as a brand manager.

Alleyne most recently worked for Lulu Marketing Communications in similar roles, and worked with clients including Scotiabank, Walmart Financial, Mastercard Foundation, Live Nation and World Ovarian Cancer Canada. Damiani most recently worked at Universal Music on its brand partnerships team, but also has agency experience at John St. and Red Lion. She has worked on brands including General Motors, Shoppers Drug Mart and Aphria Cannabis.

Earlier this year, the agency established an L.A. office to handle a growing amount of U.S. work.