In Brief: Cannes Lions goes fully digital Plus, Marketing Hall of Legends names 2021 inductees, Zeno Group hires new VPs and Calgary Co-Op picks a new agency.

Cannes Lions pivots to a virtual format for 2021

After previously raising eyebrows with its confidence that it’d be able to hold an in-person event this summer, Cannes Lions has announced that it will transition to a fully virtual event in June.

More information about what the digital Cannes Lions experience will include will be announced in the coming weeks, but Lions did say in its statement that it will include virtual conference content and that the awards – covering work from the past two years after last year’s cancellation – will be given out as planned.

“After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again,” said Simon Cook, managing director of Lions, adding that it will be accompanied by tracking progress throughout the week to provide insights and analysis of winners.

Last month, Lions announced the impending launch of the Lions Membership in May, a year-round platform featuring thought leadership, creative resources and networking events. Membership – provided free to any past or future Lions winner – also includes access to Lions Live, the company’s digital-only event and thought leadership series. With the move to a fully digital festival this year, full access to the event will also be included in the membership.

Marketing Hall of Legends names 2021 inductees

AMA Toronto has announced the inductees for this year’s Marketing Hall of Legends.

The inductees for 2021 are Judy John, currently global CCO at Edelman, and former CCO and CEO at Leo Burnett Canada; Sharifa Khan, president and CEO at Balmoral Multicultural Marketing; Rem Langan, currently the chief development officer at injury prevention non-profit Parachute, in addition to being the former CMO at McDonald’s Canada and president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada; Bryan Pearson, former CEO at LoyaltyOne and president of its Air Miles programs; and Ratana and Arran Stephens, co-founders of organic food company Nature’s Path.

In addition, this year’s “Marketer on the Rise” is Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO of LUS Brands, a Toronto-based direct-to-consumer haircare brand focused on curly and textured hair.

The inductees will be honoured at a virtual event on April 22, and will also participate in AMA Toronto’s “Legendary Leadership” interview series.

Daughter named creative agency for Calgary Co-Op

Following a competitive review, independent grocer Calgary Co-Op has picked Daughter Creative as its new creative agency.

Daughter will now lead advertising for the retail co-operative, which has nearly 50 locations between its grocery, pharmacy, gas, home health care centres, liquor and cannabis stores in Calgary and nearby towns. Calgary Co-Op also recently launched two new private label brands – Cal & Gary’s and Founders & Farmers – bringing its lineup of exclusive products over 800.

Calgary Co-Op previously worked with C&B Advertising on creative.

Zeno Group adds to leadership team

Toru Levinson and Aaron Michiels have joined the Zeno Group to lead two important practices at the agency.

As VP technology, Levinson will oversee the agency’s tech practice, working on both Canadian and U.S. clients. Based in Vancouver, Levinson will also work on expanding the agency’s presence to the West Coast. He was most recently at Weber Shandwick, where he was VP and lead of its Vancouver office.

Michiels has been brought into the VP consumer role, tasked with growing the agency’s roster of lifestyle and beauty clients. He was most recently VP and Toronto office lead at Zak Communications.