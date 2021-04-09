The 2021 Creative Report Card Here are this year's rankings of the industry's top creatives, strategists, brands and agencies.

Peppered throughout this year’s Creative Report Card are mementos of a year spent in lockdown: a tabletop Fender amp, a rocket, and a cat (or two). Along with the stories they accompany in the Spring 2021 issue of strategy magazine, these images (submitted by the creatives themselves) offer a glimpse into the world of advertising-from-home, reminding us this was no ordinary year for the industry’s most-awarded talent.

#1 Agency Rethink remains on top of its game, with its new national CCO, Aaron Starkman, taking the title of the #1 Creative Director and Sean McDonald landing atop the Planners list. While many Rethink clients, including Kraft Heinz, IKEA and WestJet, made the top-ten list of Brands, the #1 spot went to Black & Abroad, whose “Go Back to Africa” campaign FCB/Six (#2 Agency) made international headlines.

Some of the creatives involved the campaign, which include top Copywriter Curtis Chapman and top Art Director Ramón Charles, give the industry a behind-the-scenes look at how they overcame the risk of facing hate head-on.

Last, but certainly not least, we spoke to BBDO’s Mike Nugent (#1 Designer) and several others in the CRC’s top ranks about hacking it from home.

You can access the full lists on the Creative Report Card site, or go straight to individual categories using the links below. And if you want to dig a little deeper, click on the names in each list to access more information, previous year’s rankings as well as news articles on some of the work that came out of Canada over the past year.

