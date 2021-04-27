Republik grows its leadership team alongside new business The Montreal agency has hired three new leaders to help guide its growth and deliver on environmental and inclusivity goals.

Republik’s three most recent senior hires (from left): creative director Marie-Eve Best, senior strategist Isabelle Chrun and creative lead for design Anne-Marie Brouillette.

Montreal-based agency Republik has added new talent to its roster as part of a wave of growth prompted by new business.

The agency, a certified B Corporation, has recently won new CSR-focused work with clients including WSP, Biron Health Group, Miralis and Canadian startup Oatbox, according to Jean-Philippe Shoiry, a partner in the agency and its head of strategy.

In response, it has made three key additions to its leadership team and has plans for additional growth.

Marie-Eve Best joined the agency in March as creative director with five years of creative leadership experience at agencies including McCann and Bleublancrouge. She is the first woman to hold the position at the agency, and her responsibilities will be to build and lead the creative team at Republik while contributing to the growth of the agency as a whole.

Republik has also added Anne-Marie Brouillette to its leadership as its creative lead for design. Brouillette brings more than a decade of experience in design and art direction, including as the co-founder and creative director of Swell Mtl and art director at Valtech Canada.

Brouillette’s mandate is to lead and develop the agency’s design team and she has also taken on the role of head of Republik’s green committee, which aims to decarbonize the agency’s digital practices.

The two creative leads join Isabelle Chrun as new senior hires, who Republik hired as a senior brand strategist in December after holding similar roles at Sid Lee, Taxi, Sportlogiq and NVI/iProspect. Since joining, her primary responsibilities have been to further develop and deploy the agency’s proprietary Creating Social Capital methodology – which Shoiry says focuses on four dimensions that include functional, symbolic, environmental and social – with clients and to coach other members of the agency’s strategy team.

In addition to her core mandate, Chrun has also been made head of the agency’s diversity and inclusion committee.