Paprika, Ben Johnston win Gold Cubes at ADC Bold yellow bottles and a mural that revitalized a neighbourhood were honoured at the 100th edition of the awards.

One Montreal design studio and a Toronto-based mural artist won Gold Cubes at this year’s ADC Awards, now in its 100th year of recognizing the best work in design, innovation and craft.

Montreal-based Paprika won its Gold Cube in the Packaging Design category for its work on Saga Grand Gin, which included cases made to look like newspaper covers and yellow-topped bottles that purposefully obscured the faces on the old photos that make up the labels.

Toronto-based artist and designer Ben Johnston also won a Gold Cube for typography in the “Design For Good” category. Johnston worked with “Start India,” a project to revitalize neighbourhoods in India through urban art, on one of the exterior murals it used to bring new life to a residential building and the people living there.

Though they didn’t earn a Gold, multiple Silver and Bronze Cubes went to Lg2, Sid Lee and Giant Ant. The full list of winners can be found on The One Club’s website.

The Cube winners were announced as part of the virtual Creativity Week 2021, which will also include The One Show gala on Thursday.