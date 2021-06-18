2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Advertising

The final shortlist for this year's awards covers campaigns across film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and more.
The final shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering work in the illustrious Advertising category.

These nominees cover the top film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and integrated campaigns Canada’s agencies have created for their clients over the past year.

The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.

The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

The Design, Multicultural, Craft and Public Service shortlists have already been announced.

 

Ageny Client Agency/Company
#Hauler Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills john st.
A Mouthful of Milk Les producteurs de lait du Québec lg2
Bernard Derome from 1970 Loto-Québec Sid Lee
Bon ByeBye Producteurs et productrices acéricoles
du Québec		 Rethink
Book Covers Rethink Rethink
Build The Vote Rock the Vote Sid Lee
Cabarets McDonald’s Canada Cossette
Catch The Scam HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
Courage is Beautiful Unilever (Dove) Ogilvy
Delicious, delivered DoorDash john st.
Digital Prison Wall ONFR+ Juniper Park\TBWA
Don’t be a d*ck
(Wear your mask properly)		 Pony lg2
Doritos Ketchup+ PepsiCo Foods BBDO
Draw Ketchup Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
EMOJIGA IGA Sid Lee
Fan Since Forever Molson Export Rethink
Feed Imagination Campbell Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Financial Fairness BMO FCB
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Drive Stream		 Ford of Canada BBDO
Gingerbread Höme IKEA Canada Rethink
Give a sit Procure Foundation Rethink
Give New Voices a Voice Reel Start FUSE Create
Guitarists Get It Atkin Guitars lg2
Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink & The Colony Project
Heinz on Film Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Hellmann’s vs Virtual
Food Waste		 Unilever Ogilvy
IKEA Everywhere Catalogue IKEA Canada Rethink
Inspiration LEE VALLEY Lee Valley Tools
It’s Happening Metrolinx Leo Burnett
Kraft Big Mac Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Rethink
McCafé Sunrise McDonald’s Cossette
Mini Jokes Loto-Québec Sid Lee
Moving Day McDonald’s Canada Cossette
Ontario Pork Office Ontario Pork Crew Food & Beverage Marketing Partners
Pasión por las Tortillas Casa Mendosa (Weston Foods) UNION
Projecting Hope Cineplex Zulu Alpha Kilo
Prove It Kellogg’s Leo Burnett
Publicly Traded LIfeStyles Healthcare FCB/SIX
Pumpkin Spice KD Kraft Heinz Canada The Colony Project & Rethink
RECEATS Good Fortune OneMethod (A division of Bensimon Byrne)
Roundtable on Quebec Milk Les producteurs de lait du Québec lg2
Say More Yes PinkCherry.com + Wow Tech Group The Local Collective
Send Noods Kraft Mac & Cheese No Fixed Address
Sharing Is Everything IGA (Sobeys) Sid Lee
Spicy P(ERi-PERi) Nando’s Grocery The Colony Project
Swede Dreams IKEA Canada Rethink
The Last Catalogue IKEA Canada Rethink
The Origaminis IGA (Sobeys) Sid Lee
The Spill Loto-Québec Sid Lee
Trojan & Chill Trojan Canada Forsman & Bodenfors
Unapologetically Human Kruger Products L.P. Broken Heart Love Affair
Underplayed ABInBev / Labatt Canada Anomaly
Upload Speeds Bell Zulu Alpha Kilo
Washing Our Hands of 2020 Truform Media Group Truform Media Group
Won’t Wake the Baby Ads IKEA Canada Rethink
World’s Oldest E-Sports Team HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
You Choose What They Chew Wonderbone Leo Burnett Toronto
You Deserve Great Delivery Skip The Dishes Arrivals + Departures
