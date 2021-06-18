2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Advertising The final shortlist for this year's awards covers campaigns across film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and more.

The final shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering work in the illustrious Advertising category.

These nominees cover the top film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and integrated campaigns Canada’s agencies have created for their clients over the past year.

The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.

The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

The Design, Multicultural, Craft and Public Service shortlists have already been announced.