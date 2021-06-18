2021 Marketing Awards Shortlist: Advertising
The final shortlist for this year's awards covers campaigns across film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and more.
The final shortlist for the 2021 Marketing Awards has been released, covering work in the illustrious Advertising category.
These nominees cover the top film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct and integrated campaigns Canada’s agencies have created for their clients over the past year.
The nominees and winners were selected by a 22-person jury, who were supported by a shortlist jury to help narrow down the volume of entries. The Advertising juries this year were co-chaired by Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.
The Gold winners will be announced during a Morning Show that will be streamed on June 30 at 9 a.m., with Silver and Bronze winners posted online following the broadcast. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
The Design, Multicultural, Craft and Public Service shortlists have already been announced.
|Ageny
|Client
|Agency/Company
|#Hauler
|Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
|john st.
|A Mouthful of Milk
|Les producteurs de lait du Québec
|lg2
|Bernard Derome from 1970
|Loto-Québec
|Sid Lee
|Bon ByeBye
|Producteurs et productrices acéricoles
du Québec
|Rethink
|Book Covers
|Rethink
|Rethink
|Build The Vote
|Rock the Vote
|Sid Lee
|Cabarets
|McDonald’s Canada
|Cossette
|Catch The Scam
|HomeEquity Bank
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Courage is Beautiful
|Unilever (Dove)
|Ogilvy
|Delicious, delivered
|DoorDash
|john st.
|Digital Prison Wall
|ONFR+
|Juniper Park\TBWA
|Don’t be a d*ck
(Wear your mask properly)
|Pony
|lg2
|Doritos Ketchup+
|PepsiCo Foods
|BBDO
|Draw Ketchup
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Rethink
|EMOJIGA
|IGA
|Sid Lee
|Fan Since Forever
|Molson Export
|Rethink
|Feed Imagination
|Campbell Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Financial Fairness
|BMO
|FCB
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
Drive Stream
|Ford of Canada
|BBDO
|Gingerbread Höme
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|Give a sit
|Procure Foundation
|Rethink
|Give New Voices a Voice
|Reel Start
|FUSE Create
|Guitarists Get It
|Atkin Guitars
|lg2
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Rethink & The Colony Project
|Heinz on Film
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Rethink
|Hellmann’s vs Virtual
Food Waste
|Unilever
|Ogilvy
|IKEA Everywhere Catalogue
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|Inspiration
|LEE VALLEY
|Lee Valley Tools
|It’s Happening
|Metrolinx
|Leo Burnett
|Kraft Big Mac
|Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
|Rethink
|McCafé Sunrise
|McDonald’s
|Cossette
|Mini Jokes
|Loto-Québec
|Sid Lee
|Moving Day
|McDonald’s Canada
|Cossette
|Ontario Pork Office
|Ontario Pork
|Crew Food & Beverage Marketing Partners
|Pasión por las Tortillas
|Casa Mendosa (Weston Foods)
|UNION
|Projecting Hope
|Cineplex
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Prove It
|Kellogg’s
|Leo Burnett
|Publicly Traded
|LIfeStyles Healthcare
|FCB/SIX
|Pumpkin Spice KD
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|The Colony Project & Rethink
|RECEATS
|Good Fortune
|OneMethod (A division of Bensimon Byrne)
|Roundtable on Quebec Milk
|Les producteurs de lait du Québec
|lg2
|Say More Yes
|PinkCherry.com + Wow Tech Group
|The Local Collective
|Send Noods
|Kraft Mac & Cheese
|No Fixed Address
|Sharing Is Everything
|IGA (Sobeys)
|Sid Lee
|Spicy P(ERi-PERi)
|Nando’s Grocery
|The Colony Project
|Swede Dreams
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|The Last Catalogue
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|The Origaminis
|IGA (Sobeys)
|Sid Lee
|The Spill
|Loto-Québec
|Sid Lee
|Trojan & Chill
|Trojan Canada
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Unapologetically Human
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Broken Heart Love Affair
|Underplayed
|ABInBev / Labatt Canada
|Anomaly
|Upload Speeds
|Bell
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Washing Our Hands of 2020
|Truform Media Group
|Truform Media Group
|Won’t Wake the Baby Ads
|IKEA Canada
|Rethink
|World’s Oldest E-Sports Team
|HomeEquity Bank
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|You Choose What They Chew
|Wonderbone
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|You Deserve Great Delivery
|Skip The Dishes
|Arrivals + Departures