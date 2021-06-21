Cannes Digest: A look at the festival’s first three virtual days A Grand Prix win for Ogilvy and 80 Canadian nominations have come in since Saturday.

Canadian agencies got off to an early start claiming their place on the Cannes Lions podium this year.

Over the weekend, Cannes released the shortlists for the Health, Pharma, Design, Outdoor, Print and Media categories, with Canadian agencies picking up 44 nominations.

Lions in four of those categories were awarded this morning at the festival’s first virtual ceremony, resulting in a big Grand Prix win for Ogilvy Toronto, along with two Golds and two Silvers, for Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign. Rethink also pulled in its first Gold and Bronze wins, amoung the 13 Lions given to Canadian agencies this morning.

Media Lions will be given out during Tuesday’s ceremony, along with awards in five other categories: Creative Data, Creative Strategy, Direct, Social and PR. The shortlists for those categories were released this morning, resulting in another day with exactly 33 nominations for Canadian work.

This year, we are also speaking to the Canadian jurors helping to crown the winners for insights and creative trends they noted during the virtual judging process (as well as giving them a chance to call out some of the favourite international work they saw). The first in this “Inside The Jury Room” series was published today, with Zak Mroueh, Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Wendy Turner and Todd Henwood going over the Design, Print, Pharma and Health Lions.

Below, you can find the running stats and figures from Cannes Lions so far, broken down by award type, category and agency, as well as links to the rest of our coverage.

Inside The Jury Room

Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlist nominations: 80

Grand Prix: 1

Gold: 3

Silver: 2

Bronze: 7

Young Lions: 2 Bronze

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Glass: 0 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Innovation: 0 Shortlists

Media: 7 Shortlists

Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Titanium: 3 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver

Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze

Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

FCB Canada: 1 Bronze