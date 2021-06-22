Cannes 2021: BBDO wins Gold Social & Influencer Lion Along with Rethink, Cossette, Union, Taxi, Media Experts, FCB, Citizen Relations and Juniper Park, Canadian agencies picked up 12 Lions Tuesday morning.

The second day of the Cannes Lions awards netted 12 more medals for Canadian agencies, with BBDO Canada picking up a Gold and Silver Lion for the “Parkscapes” campaign for the Regent Park School of Music.

The campaign had students at the school create an album of samples. Whenever those samples get used in a song – such as when Taylor Swift used one in a track on her latest album – any residuals, licensing fees or royalties from radio and streaming play went directly to the school, creating a fundraising source that will generate revenue as long as the songs get played.

In the Direct Lions, FCB Canada added to its tally for “Project Understood” with a Silver and Bronze Lion, while Rethink also won a Silver Lion for the “Embarrassing Plastic Bags” it created for Vancouver’s East West Market.

Among the only 20 campaigns that won Lions in Creative Strategy were Cossette and Union. Cossette picked up a Silver medal for the “Friends Wanted” recruitment campaign for McDonald’s Canada that focused on encouraging friends to apply together, while Union won a Silver Lion for Interval House’s “Freedom Tampons” campaign, which created a line of menstrual products that gave women instructions on how to remove themselves from abusive relationships.

“Freedom Tampons” also netted Union a Silver Lion in the Media category, where Rethink also won a Bronze Lion for the “Brutal Postings” campaign for Foundation Emergence, which turned the hate speech easily found online into posters – and made a point about the moderation on social platforms when the ads were promptly taken down by officials in Montreal.

Taxi and media agency partner Media Experts also won a Bronze Media Lion for Covenant House’s “Shoppable Girls” campaign, which aimed to educate young people on human trafficking through a bait-and-switch ecommerce platform.

Rounding out the Canadian wins during Tuesday’s virtual ceremony were a pair of Silver Lions in PR. Rethink – along with PR agency Citizen Relations – won for the “Make It Canadian” campaign for Molson Coors that aimed to promote breweries across Canada by bringing them together in a single case of beer that could be purchased around Canada Day. Juniper Park\TBWA also won PR Silver for “Signal For Help,” a campaign that helped the Canadian Women’s Foundation create a secret signal that women could use to inform others during videos that they are being abused, created in response to an uptick in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social & Influencer (1 Gold, 1 Silver)

GOLD

“Parkscapes”

Regent Park School of Music

BBDO Toronto

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

SILVER

“Parkscapes”

Regent Park School of Music

BBDO Toronto

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR

PR (2 Silver)

SILVER

“Make It Canadian”

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada)

Rethink/Citizen Relations



Partners: Gimmick Studio, Vapor Music, ProPrint Services, Wavemaker, We Are Social

SILVER

“Signal For Help”

Canadian Women’s Foundation

Juniper Park\TBWA

Creative Strategy (2 Silver)

SILVER

“Friends Wanted”

McDonald’s Canada

Cossette



SILVER

“Freedom Tampons”

Interval House

Union

Partners: CJ Graphics, Clockwork Productions, Married to Giants

Direct (2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

SILVER

“Embarrassing Plastic Bags”

East West Market

Rethink

SILVER

“Project Understood”

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI

FCB Canada

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

BRONZE

“Project Understood”

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI

FCB Canada

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

Media (1 Silver, 2 Bronze)

SILVER

“Freedom Tampons”

Interval House

Union

Partners: CJ Graphics, Clockwork Productions, Married to Giants

BRONZE

“Brutal Postings”

Fondation Émergence

Rethink

Partners: Content Content, Tok Communications

BRONZE

“Shoppable Girls”

Covenant House

Taxi/Media Experts

Partners: Arthouse / Saty & Pratha