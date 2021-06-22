In Brief: Huge has a big growth spurt Plus: WARC reveals its first Award for Effectiveness winners and Zak grows following two account wins.

New ACD, strategy director among 16 recent hires at Huge

Earlier this month, ACD Lauren Riddoch, who spent the last five years as a copywriter at DDB Chicago, joined the creative team at Huge.

Other additions to the creative team this year included senior visual designer Patrick Dubé, UX design lead Jimi Filipovski, art director Andres Esis, visual designer Franky Fang and copywriter Alex Cain.

In the strategy department, Huge brought on strategy director Shweta Bhatnagar, who spent the last four years as a senior strategist at Leo Burnett. She joins a department that recently added senior strategist Alyssa Miocevich and senior product manager Zoya Kurana.

Also included in Huge’s recent growth spurt are engagement directors Daniel Dolan and Dave Passmore in account services; senior project managers Oti Agbeyegbe and Jennifer Chatlani, as well as project manager Colleen Kirley; and people operations coordinator Terese Henry.

The new additions are in response to recent business wins at Huge. Those include retainer assignments for Keysight Technologies and The Co-operators, as well as for a yet-to-be-named automotive brand and cloud-based data technology company. It also picked up project work for Porsche, Morneau Shepell, the University of Ottawa and Petcurean.

Rethink, McCann, Cossette and FCB/Six win at first WARC Awards for Effectiveness

Amid the rush and excitement of this year’s Cannes Lions, WARC revealed the winners of its inaugural Awards for Effectiveness.

In the Instant Impact category, McCann Canada won Gold for Wendy’s “Grown With Love” campaign, while Rethink won Gold for Kraft Heinz’ “You Do You” campaign. Rethink also won Bronze in the same category for “The World Needs More Nerds,” a campaign for Science World.

Cossette won a Gold in the Sustained Growth category for its ongoing work on the SickKids “VS.” platform, while also picking up a Bronze in the Instant Impact category for the foundation’s “One Million Strong” campaign.

Rounding out the Canadian winners was FCB/Six, which won Silver in Brand Purpose for the “Go Back To Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad.

Organized by WARC and presented in partnership with Cannes Lions, the Awards for Effectiveness integrates both programs’ creative effectiveness programming into what they call the Creative Effectiveness Ladder. The two organizations will build on the Ladder later this year with the launch of a platform meant to help brands and agencies benchmark and improve their own creative effectiveness.

Zak Communications makes several hires and promotions to support new brand accounts

Montreal’s Zak Communications has made a number of people moves after picking up a pair of new assignments.

The agency has been selected as AOR for haircare brand The Hair Routine, and will focus on building brand awareness through earned media and influencer strategies to support its growth into more retail stores in both Canada and the U.S. It was also named AOR for high-end fashion designer Elisa C-Rossow, using traditional and digital PR strategies to grow her brand, in addition to driving thought leadership opportunities for Elisa herself within the fashion industry.

To support its new businnes, Zak hired Michael Shipticki as senior advisor of strategic services, Ciara Dalziel as senior account manager, Nicolas Mertens as social media and content sonsultant and Sol Silvero-Sottoli as account coordinator. It also promoted several of its existing talent: Anne-Marie Lamoureux Boily is now a senior account manager, Véronique Denis is promoted to account manager, and Dania Hajjeh and Charlotte Suhr are now both junior account managers.