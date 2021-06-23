Cannes 2021: Ogilvy wins another Grand Prix in Industry Craft The campaign was one of five Canadian Lion wins across the Craft and Entertainment categories.

Ogilvy has won its second Grand Prix of Cannes Lions 2021, this one in recognition of the technical craft that went into Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign.

The campaign, which was nominated in the Outdoor sub-category, used close-up photography to show the marks left by PPE on the faces of healthcare workers, one of the first campaigns to offer messages of support to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“Courage is Beautiful,” which also won a Gold Lion in Industry Craft, also took the Grand Prix in Print & Publishing earlier this week.

In other Craft categories, FCB Canada won a Gold Lion in Digital Craft for “Project Understood,” a campaign for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society that worked with Google to make the AI that powers voice-activated technology to be more inclusive of people with Down syndrome and their speech patterns.

With only one shortlist spot, no Canadian campaigns managed to win a Lion in Film Craft.

While there was no Canadian work shortlisted in the Sport category, the Entertainment categories netted a pair of Bronze Lions.

Bensimon Byrne picked up one for “Losing Friends,” a video in the “HIV+ Episodes” campaign for Casey House that re-edited popular TV shows to show what might happen if a character was diagnosed with HIV as a way to fight stigma.

In Entertainment for Music, BBDO Toronto added to yesterday’s wins with a Bronze for “Parkscapes,” an album of samples created by the students at Regent Park School of Music, which turned any royalties or licensing fees generated by the tracks into a fundraiser for the school.

Industry Craft (Grand Prix, 1 Gold)

GRAND PRIX

GOLD

“Courage is Beautiful: Patricia, Amanda, Patrick”

Dove

Ogilvy London/Toronto

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

Digital Craft (1 Gold)

GOLD

“Project Understood”

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI

FCB Canada

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR, Bliss Interactive

Entertainment (1 Bronze)

BRONZE

“The HIV+ Episodes: Losing Friends”

Casey House

Bensimon Byrne

Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative

Entertainment for Music (1 Bronze)

BRONZE

“Parkscapes”

Regent Park School of Music

BBDO Toronto

Partners: Flare BBDO, Glossy PR