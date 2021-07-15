In Brief: Revolve names a new president Plus, new EDs among a slate of promotions and hires at BICOM and Good Kids picks up work with Kat Von D.

New president among a series of recent Revolve hires

Nova Scotia-based Revolve has hired Martha Stevens as its first president.

Phil Otto, the agency’s CEO, said the position was created as part of an investment in the agency’s senior leadership, providing mentorship and “fostering a progressive culture” to help the agency “remain an employer of choice.”

Stevens has previously held roles as VP of strategy at creative agency Colour, VP of sales and marketing at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and director of marketing at Tourism Nova Scotia.

Other recent additions to help Revolve handle a growing client base and pursue further growth is public relations, government relations and public policy specialist Jordi Morgan; director of digital Naveed Ashfaq; and director of finance Jen Baird. The agency has promoted Asheley Elkin to director of social media and Gwyneth Christoffel to ACD.

BICOM names two new executive directors

Communications agency BICOM has made a number of promotions and hires, led by Polina Lichagina and Laetitia Jallais being named executive directors in Montreal.

In their new roles, Lichagina – who first joined the agency 10 years ago – and Jallais – who was hired as an account director in 2017 – will be focused on initiatives for beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients, while also helping the agency’s ongoing growth.

BICOM has also made some new hires, including William Quenneville as coordinator of its B Nation influencer collective; Diane Guenot as project manager on the digital service team; and Lindsey Fletcher and Sophie Charlier as publicists in Toronto and Montreal, respectively.They join a number of new additions the agency has made since the beginning of the year: VP of business and development Brian Drukarsh, marketing and development manager Marie-Victoire Zamor and national account director Jeff Lambert.

In addition, BICOM has also promoted Ingrid Proulx in Montreal and Liana Timboi in Toronto to account managers, while Genevieve Mousseau has been named a project manager in Montreal.

Good Kids launches campaign for Von D Shoes

Toronto agency Good Kids has been selected to lead a North American campaign for the launch of celebrity Kat Von D’s vegan luxury shoe line Von D Shoes.

Good Kids will manage strategic marketing and creative for Von D Shoes’ social media and digital platforms, including motion and static assets. The campaign, which launched this week, was described by Good Kids partner and executive producer Steve Rock as being inspired by “old Hollywood and haute couture” to create a provocative brand that will get noticed.