Hootsuite brings on new CMO

Vancouver-based social media management platform Hootsuite has hired Maggie Lower as its new CMO.

Joining Hootsuite’s executive leadership team, Lower is in charge of the social media platform’s overall global strategy, demand generation, communications and events. She takes over marketing leadership from Penny Wilson, who joined Hootsuite as CMO in 2015 and left the company in January of last year.

Currently based in Chicago, Lower joins after a year as CMO at PR and earned media software company Cision, and also brings marketing leadership experience from staffing and HR firm TrueBlue, insurance company Aon and Bank of America.

Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite, said that Lower’s experience working with global brands was something the company was looking for “to help drive this phase of growth.”

Keeping on a growth trajectory has been a key priority for Hootsuite. In May, it hired Manish Kamra as SVP of software development, with a focus on establishing the organization’s long-term technology development strategy, which includes partnerships and potential acquisitions that could help drive further growth and new capabilities.