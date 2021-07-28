The Trebek Initiative touts the importance of exploration A documentary narrator stumbles through his efforts to educate, showing how important the grant is to understanding the natural world.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) and the National Geographic Society (NGS) are pushing the importance of exploration in a new national campaign to promote a grantmaking program named in honour of the late Alex Trebek.

The crux of the campaign, which was developed by No Fixed Address, is a 60-second television spot airing across Canada in both official languages, with the English-language spot narrated by comedian and actor Stephen Fry. The spot emphasizes the importance of exploration in our understanding of our natural world, with the narrator floundering through trying to explain the documentary-style scenes, before pivoting to promoting the grant program.

Called the Trebek Initiative, the program will award more than $400,000 in grants annually to scientists, educators, storytellers and early-career explorers to support expeditionary work across the country. Trebek himself was a supporter of both the RCGS and NGS, and served as honorary president of the former before his death.

The goal of the initiative is to further enhance Canadians’ understanding of and respect for their natural spaces, ultimately to encourage them to do what they can to preserve those spaces.

“The future of Canadian natural wonders relies on the actions we take today,” says John Geiger, CEO of the RCGS. “Our mission with the Trebek Initiative is to inspire Canadians to make lasting, positive changes for the health of our planet.”

Print and digital placements, CRM, a 45-second OLV and public relations support round out the campaign.