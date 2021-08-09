General Assembly revamps its brand with a focus on ecommerce The pizza chain is also offsetting the emissions generated by more deliveries with a new sustainability strategy.

General Assembly has been a busy pizza chain this month.

Not only is the Toronto company sporting a refreshed brand identity, it’s also upgrading its ecommerce offerings to provide more convenient delivery options, as well as partnering with an enivoronmental solutions company and a food brokerage to reduce its carbon and grow its physical footprint, respectively.

The company’s “bold, maximal and fun” branding includes a new logo with a winged pizza box named Levain, according to a release. New offers include a one-time purchase option, which allows “on-demand premium home deliveries whenever customers want.” For subscribers, General Assembly has also increased delivery frequency options including 4, 6, or 8-week delivery.

Having recently secured a new master production facility, the company is now partnerig with Propel Natural Brands, which specializes in sales management of Canadian markets for natural and specialty product manufacturers, to help General Assembly compete in the Canadian retail market.

It also recently began working with Carbonzero, a Canadian carbon solutions provider, as it looks to implement a carbon neutral strategy by Q4. One of its first steps has been to measure and offset all carbon emissions for home delivery.

The new ecommerce offerings and partnerships come at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth, with a record-setting Q2 that saw a 70% increase in its frozen pizza sales compared to Q1. Starting out as a fast-casual restaurant in Toronto, in just three years General Assembly has expanded into the freezer-to-table CPG category.

The company credits its rapid growth to its ecommerce capabilities and staying on top of DTC experiences, with subscriber feedback loops providing access to consumer behaviour and insights that allow it to succeed in the ecommerce space.