Club Med seizes an opportunity for first Canadian resort With international travel still out of the question, the tourism company is hoping to drive consideration for a new, nearby mountain resort.

Club Med is renewing an awareness campaign for its soon-to-open resort, Quebec Charlevoix, with a fresh push in two of Canada’s largest cities.

The travel and tourism operator is best known in Canada for its Caribbean resorts, as well as its mountain resorts in the French Alps. But Club Med Quebec Charlevoix is located on Le Massif, one of Quebec’s most popular mountain skiing destinations, and is the company’s first mountain resort in North America. It opens in December.

The “Carve First Tracks” campaign first launched late last year – the resort had been expected to open in December 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, and the campaign instead coincided with it opening for first bookings.

With the opening now only a few months away, Club Med is hoping a fresh push behind the campaign will catch the eye of Canadians who are struggling with wanderlust, but remain unable to travel internationally.

“As [local] travel restrictions ease, Canadians are seeking adventure and new experiences close to home,” says Jeremie Hoss, director of marketing for Club Med in Canada. “This is a good moment, three months in advance of our opening, to increase our communication and generate awareness.”

The campaign was developed with partner agency Sept24, and this renewed push is primarily targeting the Montreal and Toronto markets “because they can easily access our new resort and represent our biggest customer base,” says Hoss. The message aims to combine the “right in your backyard” appeal of the resort with a sense of adventure and being among the first to hit the resort’s slopes.

It consists of an integrated effort including OOH billboard advertising, a heavy digital and social push across Google, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, digital press advertising with the Toronto Star, Globe and Mail and La Presse, and print placements in magazines that target key demographics, such as Elle.

To support the effort, Club Med is offering a discount on its premium, all-inclusive vacation packages that include lift tickets, ski and snowboard lessons, food and beverages and more.

Club Med intends to push “Carve First Tracks” until the end of September, Hoss says, at which point the company expects travel restrictions will have further eased and the company will continue to promote the resort alongside its popular Caribbean offerings “that made Club Med famous in Canada.”